  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Wesfarmers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/23 12:19:39 am EDT
50.54 AUD   +0.28%
03/22WESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES
PU
03/22Wesfarmers Secures Court Approval to Acquire Australian Pharmaceutical Industries
MT
03/21API : Scheme now Legally Effective
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wesfarmers : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES

03/22/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

WESFARMERS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

WES - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

23/3/2022

Reason for the Update

Update to 4A.6 DRP price and 5.1 - participation in the DRP

Additional Information

The Payment Date is 30/3/2022, other than in relation to the unquoted shares issued under the Key Executive Equity Performance Plan (KEEPP) where the payment date will be deferred until vesting and quotation of the shares.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

only

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

WESFARMERS LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

use

ACN

008984049

1.3 ASX issuer code

WES

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

personal

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Update to 4A.6 DRP price and 5.1 - participation in the DRP

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

24/2/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

23/3/2022

1.6 ASX +Security Code

WES

ASX +Security Description

For

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Pa t 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2021

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4

+Record Date

23/2/2022

2A.5

Ex Date

22/2/2022

only

2A.6 Payment Date

30/3/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

use

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

personal

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per

+security (in primary currency) for all

dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.80000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

this dividend/distribution?

dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

For

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

apart from franking?

No

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Wesfarmers shareholders will be paid dividends by direct credit into their bank account in Australian Dollars (AUD), New Zealand Dollars (NZD) or Pound Sterling (GBP). Shareholders, regardless of their registered address, may elect to receive their dividend payment in AUD, NZD or GBP by nominating a bank account in the nominated currency. Shareholders who have a registered address outside of Australia, New Zealand or the United Kingdom who have not nominated a valid bank account will receive their dividends as an AUD cheque mailed to their registered address.

only

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

GBP - Pound Sterling

GBP 0.42568000

use

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

NZD 0.85544000

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

AUD/GBP = 0.5321

AUD/NZD = 1.0693

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

24/2/2022

personal

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency

they would receive under the default arrangements

Subject to Wesfarmers' Direct Credit Policy, a shareholder can elect to receive their dividend payment in either AUD, NZD

or GBP.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Thursday February 24, 2022 20:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Shareholders who wish to change or vary the way they currently receive dividends must provide instructions to the Share

Registry by the relevant record date, in one of the following ways:

  • Online by visiting http://www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/wes; or
  • Contact Wesfarmers' Share Registry on 1300 558 062 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4631 (outside Australia) for further information or to request a Direct Credit form for completion and return by the relevant record date.

For

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

AUD

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

5 / 6
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? No
AUD 49.28280
30/3/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The allocation price will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 15 consecutive trading days during the period from 28 February 2022 to 18 March 2022 inclusive.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
28/2/2022
18/3/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Thursday February 24, 2022 20:00:00
%
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.80000000
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.80000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
