Wesfarmers : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES

Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4
+Record Date
23/2/2022
2A.5
Ex Date
22/2/2022
only
2A.6 Payment Date
30/3/2022
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
|
Court approval
|
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
|
ACCC approval
|
FIRB approval
|
use
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the
dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per
+security (in primary currency) for all
dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.80000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to
securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this
|
this dividend/distribution?
|
dividend/distribution
Yes
Full DRP
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information
|
apart from franking?
No
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Wesfarmers shareholders will be paid dividends by direct credit into their bank account in Australian Dollars (AUD), New Zealand Dollars (NZD) or Pound Sterling (GBP). Shareholders, regardless of their registered address, may elect to receive their dividend payment in AUD, NZD or GBP by nominating a bank account in the nominated currency. Shareholders who have a registered address outside of Australia, New Zealand or the United Kingdom who have not nominated a valid bank account will receive their dividends as an AUD cheque mailed to their registered address.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
GBP - Pound Sterling
GBP 0.42568000
NZD - New Zealand Dollar
NZD 0.85544000
|
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
AUD/GBP = 0.5321
|
AUD/NZD = 1.0693
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
24/2/2022
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the
default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency
they would receive under the default arrangements
Subject to Wesfarmers' Direct Credit Policy, a shareholder can elect to receive their dividend payment in either AUD, NZD
|
or GBP.
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be
received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Thursday February 24, 2022 20:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Shareholders who wish to change or vary the way they currently receive dividends must provide instructions to the Share
|
Registry by the relevant record date, in one of the following ways:
-
Online by visiting http://www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/wes; or
-
Contact Wesfarmers' Share Registry on 1300 558 062 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4631 (outside Australia) for further information or to request a Direct Credit form for completion and return by the relevant record date.
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
this time?
per +security
No
AUD
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? No
AUD 49.28280
30/3/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The allocation price will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 15 consecutive trading days during the period from 28 February 2022 to 18 March 2022 inclusive.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
28/2/2022
18/3/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Thursday February 24, 2022 20:00:00
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
AUD 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.80000000
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
30.0000 %
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.80000000