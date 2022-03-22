Wesfarmers : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

The Payment Date is 30/3/2022, other than in relation to the unquoted shares issued under the Key Executive Equity Performance Plan (KEEPP) where the payment date will be deferred until vesting and quotation of the shares.

Update to 4A.6 DRP price and 5.1 - participation in the DRP

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

For personal use only

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Update to 4A.6 DRP price and 5.1 - participation in the DRP

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

+security (in primary currency) for all

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

Contact Wesfarmers' Share Registry on 1300 558 062 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4631 (outside Australia) for further information or to request a Direct Credit form for completion and return by the relevant record date.

Registry by the relevant record date, in one of the following ways:

Shareholders who wish to change or vary the way they currently receive dividends must provide instructions to the Share

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be

Subject to Wesfarmers' Direct Credit Policy, a shareholder can elect to receive their dividend payment in either AUD, NZD

they would receive under the default arrangements

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

rates not known, date for information to be released

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Wesfarmers shareholders will be paid dividends by direct credit into their bank account in Australian Dollars (AUD), New Zealand Dollars (NZD) or Pound Sterling (GBP). Shareholders, regardless of their registered address, may elect to receive their dividend payment in AUD, NZD or GBP by nominating a bank account in the nominated currency. Shareholders who have a registered address outside of Australia, New Zealand or the United Kingdom who have not nominated a valid bank account will receive their dividends as an AUD cheque mailed to their registered address.

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

5 / 6

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? No

AUD 49.28280

30/3/2022

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

The allocation price will be calculated as the average of the daily volume weighted average price of Wesfarmers Limited shares, excluding trades which are not considered to reflect normal supply and demand, on each of the 15 consecutive trading days during the period from 28 February 2022 to 18 March 2022 inclusive.

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

28/2/2022

18/3/2022

Start Date

End Date

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Thursday February 24, 2022 20:00:00

%

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

4A.3 DRP discount rate

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.80000000

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

onlyuse personal Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security