WESFARMERS LIMITED    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wesfarmers : Advance Notice - Kmart briefing presentation and store tour

03/23/2021 | 12:31am EDT
23 March 2021

The Manager

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Manager,

ADVANCE NOTICE - KMART BRIEFING PRESENTATION & STORE TOUR

A Kmart briefing presentation and store tour will be held on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 10:30am AEST.

This briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.

Yours faithfully,

Vicki Robinson

Executive General Manager Company Secretariat

This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 04:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 274 M 25 683 M 25 683 M
Net income 2021 2 240 M 1 729 M 1 729 M
Net Debt 2021 7 306 M 5 640 M 5 640 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 57 973 M 44 920 M 44 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 120 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart WESFARMERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 53,15 AUD
Last Close Price 51,13 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Wayne Geoffrey Osborn Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Miscamble Wallace Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LIMITED1.45%43 970
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.-12.18%27 297
FIVE BELOW, INC.12.37%11 057
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION18.70%7 208
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.30.78%6 631
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-2.66%4 496
