Wesfarmers : Advance Notice - Kmart briefing presentation and store tour

23 March 2021
The Manager
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Manager,
ADVANCE NOTICE - KMART BRIEFING PRESENTATION & STORE TOUR
A Kmart briefing presentation and store tour will be held on Tuesday 20 April 2021 at 10:30am AEST.
This briefing will be webcast and accessible via our website at www.wesfarmers.com.au.
Yours faithfully,
Vicki Robinson
Executive General Manager Company Secretariat
This announcement was authorised to be given to the ASX by the Wesfarmers Company Secretary.
