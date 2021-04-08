Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest - B English and A Sabharwal 296 KB

Log in
WESFARMERS LIMITED

(WES)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/07
53.53 AUD   +0.34%
12:20aWESFARMERS  : Change of Director's Interest - B English and A Sabharwal 296 KB
PU
04/07WESFARMERS  : Revised Securities Trading Policy 290 KB
PU
04/07WESFARMERS  : Revised Securities Trading Policy
PU
Wesfarmers : Change of Director's Interest - B English and A Sabharwal

04/08/2021 | 12:20am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN

28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

SIMON WILLIAM (BILL) ENGLISH

Date of last notice

7 October 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest

Nil

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

31 March 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

2,343 shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

41 shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$50.3107 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

2,384 shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

41 shares allocated under the terms of the Wesfarmers Limited Dividend Investment Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in

the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a

+closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WESFARMERS LIMITED

ABN

28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ANIL SABHARWAL

Date of last notice

3 February 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Bond Street Custodians

Limited is the

(including registered holder)

registered holder on behalf of Wallys Invest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Pty Ltd ATF Wallys Trust.

The beneficiaries

of the Trust are Anil Sabharwal, Jessica

Rose Sabharwal and Wallaroo Investments

Pty Ltd of which Anil Sabharwal and Jessica

Rose Sabharwal are each a director.

Date of change

31 March 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

1,000 shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

17 shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$50.3107 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

1,017 shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

17 shares allocated under the terms of the Wesfarmers Limited Dividend Investment Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 04:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
