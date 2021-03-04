Wesfarmers : Chile´s SQM posts record lithium sales, sees major hydroxide expansion

SANTIAGO, March 3 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM, the world's
No. 2 producer of lithium posted record lithium sales in the
last quarter of 2020, although floundering prices for the
ultralight metal continued to weigh on the company´s profits.
After the coronavirus pandemic dented earnings last year,
SQM and peers like Albemarle are expected to
cash in on surging demand for battery metal lithium, critical to
the electric vehicles that have become popular amid climate
change concerns.
SQM said late on Wednesday its lithium sales volumes in the
fourth quarter jumped 50% from the previous quarter, hitting a
three-month record of more than 25,000 tonnes. But prices
stagnated at $5,300 per tonne, the company said, leaving net
income on par with the same quarter of 2019.
"We believe that this could be the bottom of the decreasing
pricing trend and that we could see higher prices during the
first half of 2021," the company said in a statement.
SQM CEO Ricardo Ramos cautioned in a call with analysts on
Thursday that the company still did not foresee a "strong price
increase in a short period of time," as has been the case with
the sky-rocketing price of copper recently.
The company said booming growth in electric vehicle sales in
the fourth quarter of 2020 was nonetheless fueling optimism for
higher volumes.
"We expect this momentum to continue into 2021 and believe
that lithium demand growth will reach almost 25% this year," the
company said.
Ramos said the company would soon announce a project to ramp
up its capacity to produce battery metal lithium hydroxide to
60,000 tonnes amid soaring demand, calling the previous target
of 30,000 tonnes "not enough."
SQM last month announced it would go forward with its Mt.
Holland lithium project in Western Australia, a joint venture
with Wesfarmers Ltd, slated to come online in late
2024.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood; editing by Jane Wardell and
Alistair Bell)