Wesfarmers : Revised Securities Trading Policy 290 KB

Securities Trading Policy

PURPOSE To ensure compliance with the insider trading laws under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

(Corporations Act), protect Wesfarmers' reputation in relation to trading in securities by

its directors and employees, and prohibit specific types of transactions by certain officers

of Wesfarmers which are not in accordance with market expectations or may otherwise

give rise to reputational risk.

POLICY This policy applies to all directors and employees of the Wesfarmers Group.

APPLICATION

Any employees of the Wesfarmers Group who are subject persons under the BWP

Management Limited Responsible Entity Securities Dealing Policy must also comply with

that policy.

POLICY All directors and employees of the Wesfarmers Group are prohibited from:

(a) dealing in any securities where the person dealing in the securities has inside

information in relation to those securities;

(b) passing on inside information to others who may deal in securities; and

(c) applying to participate in a Wesfarmers share plan while in possession of inside

information.

The prohibition on dealing in securities while in possession of inside information under

this policy applies to both Wesfarmers securities, and the securities of any other entity.

Details of the insider trading laws, and some limited exceptions to this policy are included

in Annexure A. It is the responsibility of each director and employee, prior to dealing in

securities, to consider carefully whether they possess inside information that may

preclude dealing at that time and, if in doubt, should refrain from dealing.

Additional restrictions are imposed on directors of Wesfarmers and members of the

Wesfarmers Leadership Team, as set out in Annexure B.

From time to time, additional restrictions on dealing in Wesfarmers securities

(Project Restrictions) may also be imposed on directors and employees within the

Wesfarmers Group due to their knowledge of a potential project or transaction.

BREACHES Strict compliance with this policy and the insider trading laws is a requirement under each

employment contract within the Wesfarmers Group and the terms of appointment of each

director. Breach of the insider trading laws can result in serious consequences, including

exposing Wesfarmers and individuals to penalties and third party claims. Individuals may

also be subject to significant fines and imprisonment. Breaches of this policy or the insider

trading laws will result in disciplinary action, which may include termination of

employment.

The requirements of this policy are separate from, and in addition to, the legal prohibitions

in the Corporations Act on insider trading.

POLICY This policy cannot be amended without approval from the Wesfarmers Board.

AMENDMENT