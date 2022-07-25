Log in
    WEZ   ZAE000075859

WESIZWE PLATINUM LIMITED

(WEZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
1.190 ZAR   +0.85%
WESIZWE PLATINUM : Resignation of director
PU
05/04Wesizwe Platinum Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
05/04Wesizwe Platinum Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
Wesizwe Platinum : Resignation of director

07/25/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
WESIZWE PLATINUM LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2003/020161/06 Share code: WEZ

ISIN number: ZAE000075859 ("Wesizwe" or "the Company")

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") wishes to advise Shareholders that, due to ill health, Mr Wang Honglie has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer of Wesizwe and as an executive director of the Board, with effect from 22 July 2022.

Mr Zhimin Li, the current deputy chief executive officer of the Company, will serve as interim chief executive officer of the Company until a permanent appointment has been made.

The Board would like to wish Mr Wang Honglie a speedy recovery and thank him for his valuable contributions to Wesizwe during his tenure in the Company.

Johannesburg

25 July 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Wesizwe Platinum Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 16:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
