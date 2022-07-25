Wesizwe Platinum : Resignation of director

WESIZWE PLATINUM LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 2003/020161/06 Share code: WEZ

ISIN number: ZAE000075859 ("Wesizwe" or "the Company")

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

In accordance with paragraph 3.59(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, the board of directors of the Company ("the Board") wishes to advise Shareholders that, due to ill health, Mr Wang Honglie has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer of Wesizwe and as an executive director of the Board, with effect from 22 July 2022.

Mr Zhimin Li, the current deputy chief executive officer of the Company, will serve as interim chief executive officer of the Company until a permanent appointment has been made.

The Board would like to wish Mr Wang Honglie a speedy recovery and thank him for his valuable contributions to Wesizwe during his tenure in the Company.

Johannesburg

25 July 2022

Sponsor

PSG Capital