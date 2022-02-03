Log in
    WAF   AU000000WAF6

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

(WAF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West African Resources : Application for quotation of securities - WAF

02/03/2022 | 04:39am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 03, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WAF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

73,140

03/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

121539375

1.3

ASX issuer code

WAF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

3/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

WAFAA : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

WAF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

73,140

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

2/2/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

For

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Stewart Findlay

Calgus Nominees Pty Ltd

Rodney Leonard

Caddy Fox Pty Ltd

No 2 a/c>

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

50,863

22,277

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date 3/2/2022



Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

73,140

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No



Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 711 M 506 M 711 M
Net income 2021 229 M 163 M 229 M
Net cash 2021 27,3 M 19,4 M 27,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 205 M 858 M 1 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
West African Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,18 AUD
Average target price 1,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Hyde Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Padraig O'Donoghue Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lyndon George Hopkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Rodney Lloyd Leonard Lead Independent Director
Nigel Spicer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED-10.61%858
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.11%49 627
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.25%34 146
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.61%21 573
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.12%18 299
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.05%13 088