West African Resources : Application for quotation of securities - WAF
02/10/2022 | 03:30am EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday February 10, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
WAF
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
96,000
10/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
121539375
1.3
ASX issuer code
WAF
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
10/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
26-Oct-2021 08:27
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
WAF
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
43,706,308 Shares on any conversion of the Convertible Note, to be issued by 25 October 2022 if converted.
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
only
ASX +security code and description
WAF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
10/2/2022
use
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
96,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 1.25000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Issue of 96,000 shares to directors of the Company under Tranche 2 of the placement at an issue price of A$1.25 per share, which was approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 1 February 2022, and which is comprised of 80,000 shares issued to Non-executive Director Mr Rodney Leonard (registered holder: Caddy Fox Pty Ltd and 16,000 shares issued to Non-executive Director Mr Stewart Findlay (registered holder: Calgus Nominees Pty Ltd).
Application for quotation of +securities
