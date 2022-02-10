Log in
    WAF   AU000000WAF6

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

(WAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West African Resources : Application for quotation of securities - WAF

02/10/2022 | 03:30am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

WAF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

96,000

10/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

121539375

1.3

ASX issuer code

WAF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

26-Oct-2021 08:27

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

WAF

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

43,706,308 Shares on any conversion of the Convertible Note, to be issued by 25 October 2022 if converted.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

WAF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

10/2/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

96,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.25000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Issue of 96,000 shares to directors of the Company under Tranche 2 of the placement at an issue price of A$1.25 per share, which was approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 1 February 2022, and which is comprised of 80,000 shares issued to Non-executive Director Mr Rodney Leonard (registered holder: Caddy Fox Pty Ltd and 16,000 shares issued to Non-executive Director Mr Stewart Findlay (registered holder: Calgus Nominees Pty Ltd).

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 08:29:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 711 M 511 M 511 M
Net income 2021 229 M 164 M 164 M
Net cash 2021 27,3 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 235 M 887 M 887 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 375
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
West African Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,21 AUD
Average target price 1,75 AUD
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Hyde Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Padraig O'Donoghue Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lyndon George Hopkins Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Rodney Lloyd Leonard Lead Independent Director
Nigel Spicer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED-8.33%887
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.82%50 458
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION4.70%35 075
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.91%22 461
PJSC POLYUS-6.97%22 028
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.15%18 704