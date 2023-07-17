WEST BROMWICH BUILDING SOCIETY

PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SUBORDINATED FIXED RATE NOTES

On 17 July 2023 pursuant to a reverse enquiry, and having obtained relevant supervisory consent, West Bromwich Building Society has repurchased £3,136,000 of its 11.00 per cent. Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS1775405795) in the open market. The repurchased notes will be cancelled.

Following the partial purchase and cancellation, £2,065,900 in aggregate nominal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.

For further information please contact:

West Bromwich Building Society

2 Providence Place

West Bromwich

B70 8AF

Email: alex.pawley@westbrom.co.uk