WEST BROMWICH BUILDING SOCIETY
PARTIAL REPURCHASE OF SUBORDINATED FIXED RATE NOTES
On 17 July 2023 pursuant to a reverse enquiry, and having obtained relevant supervisory consent, West Bromwich Building Society has repurchased £3,136,000 of its 11.00 per cent. Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 2038 (ISIN: XS1775405795) in the open market. The repurchased notes will be cancelled.
Following the partial purchase and cancellation, £2,065,900 in aggregate nominal amount of the notes will remain outstanding.
For further information please contact:
West Bromwich Building Society
2 Providence Place
West Bromwich
B70 8AF
Email: alex.pawley@westbrom.co.uk
