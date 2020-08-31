West China Cement : ANNOUNCEMENT PROPOSED ISSUE OF SECOND TRANCHE OF MEDIUM-TERM NOTES IN THE PRC BY YAOBAI SPECIAL CEMENT GROUP CO., LTD., AN INDIRECT WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Reference is made to the announcements (the ''Announcements'') of West China Cement Limited (the ''Company'') dated 30 April 2019 and 8 May 2019 in relation to the proposed issuance and completion of the first tranche of the Medium-term Notes by Yaobai, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in the PRC. Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board is pleased to announce that, Yaobai proposes to issue the second tranche of the Medium-term Notes with a principal amount of RMB700,000,000 to investors in the national inter-bank market in the PRC on or about 31 August 2020.

In connection with the proposed issue of the second tranche of the Medium-term Notes, Yaobai has published, among other things, an offering circular in the PRC to provide investors with certain information concerning the terms and conditions of the Medium- term Notes and certain financial information of Yaobai and its subsidiaries for the three years ended 31 December 2017, 2018 and 2019, and the three months ended 31 March 2020 on the websites of China Money (www.chinamoney.com.cn), Beijing Financial Assets Exchange (www.cfae.cn) and Shanghai Clearing House (www.shclearing.com) on 31 August 2020.

Shareholders and prospective investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.