West Coast Paper Mills : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

ZZP: Reg 30:270:Share:08:
December 03, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Corporate Services
Listing Department
Floor 25, P.J.Towers
Exchange Plaza
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Bandra [East]
MUMBAI-400 001
|
MUMBAI-400 051
SCRIP CODE - BSE - 500444
SCRIP CODE - NSE - WSTCSTPAPR
Dear Sirs,
SUB : Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations
and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that, Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Uniply Décor Ltd. (in CIRP) has approved Resolution Plan submitted by West Coast Paper Mills Ltd., as per provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
Please take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.
BRAJMOHADigitally signed by:
BRAJMOHAN PRASAD
DN: CN = BRAJMOHAN
N PRASAD PRASAD C = IN O = Personal Date: 2022.12.03 20:19:40 +
05'30'
BRAJMOHAN PRASAD
COMPANY SECRETARY
M.NO.F7492
