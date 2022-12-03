Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. West Coast Paper Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500444   INE976A01021

WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LIMITED

(500444)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
587.55 INR   -1.08%
11/24ICRA Upgrades West Coast Paper Mills Rating to AA; Outlook Stable
MT
11/10West Coast Paper Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/05West Coast Paper Mills : Loss of share certificate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Coast Paper Mills : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

12/03/2022 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZZP: Reg 30:270:Share:08:

December 03, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Corporate Services

Listing Department

Floor 25, P.J.Towers

Exchange Plaza

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Bandra [East]

MUMBAI-400 001

MUMBAI-400 051

SCRIP CODE - BSE - 500444

SCRIP CODE - NSE - WSTCSTPAPR

Dear Sirs,

SUB : Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that, Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Uniply Décor Ltd. (in CIRP) has approved Resolution Plan submitted by West Coast Paper Mills Ltd., as per provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.

BRAJMOHADigitally signed by:

BRAJMOHAN PRASAD

DN: CN = BRAJMOHAN

N PRASAD PRASAD C = IN O = Personal Date: 2022.12.03 20:19:40 +

05'30'

BRAJMOHAN PRASAD

COMPANY SECRETARY

M.NO.F7492

Disclaimer

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 16:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LIMITED
11/24ICRA Upgrades West Coast Paper Mills Rating to AA; Outlook Stable
MT
11/10West Coast Paper Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
10/05West Coast Paper Mills : Loss of share certificate
PU
09/08West Coast Paper Mills Limited Declares Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31,..
CI
09/08West Coast Paper Mills Limited Appoints Vinod Balmukand Menemla as Independent Director
CI
08/06West Coast Paper Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
06/09India Ratings & Research Keeps AA- Rating on West Coast Paper Mills; Raises Outlook to ..
MT
05/26West Coast Paper Mills Limited Announces Changes in Directorate
CI
05/26West Coast Paper Mills Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 3..
CI
05/26West Coast Paper Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 777 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2022 3 070 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net Debt 2022 917 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,19x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 38 807 M 477 M 477 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 386
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
West Coast Paper Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shree Kumar Bangur Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Virendraa Kumar Bangur Joint Managing Director & Director
Rajendra Jain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shri Anuj Kumar Taya VP-Operations
Brajmohan Prasad Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LIMITED149.91%477
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-3.74%4 261
SYLVAMO CORPORATION98.89%2 442
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-22.80%1 594
YFY INC.-23.63%1 473
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.82%1 384