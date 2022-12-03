West Coast Paper Mills : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

ZZP: Reg 30:270:Share:08:

December 03, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Corporate Services Listing Department Floor 25, P.J.Towers Exchange Plaza Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra [East] MUMBAI-400 001 MUMBAI-400 051 SCRIP CODE - BSE - 500444 SCRIP CODE - NSE - WSTCSTPAPR Dear Sirs,

SUB : Disclosure Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations

and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform you that, Committee of Creditors ("CoC") of Uniply Décor Ltd. (in CIRP) has approved Resolution Plan submitted by West Coast Paper Mills Ltd., as per provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Please take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For WEST COAST PAPER MILLS LTD.

BRAJMOHAN PRASAD

COMPANY SECRETARY

M.NO.F7492