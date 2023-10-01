13,000,000 Options of West Cobar Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023.

13,000,000 Options of West Cobar Metals Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 1-OCT-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 29-SEP-2021 to 1-OCT-2023.



Details:

10,749,925 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 1 October 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



3,500,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 25 March 2025 and 9,500,000 options exercisable at AUD 0.25 on or before 3 October 2026, both of which are classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 1 October 2023, being 24 months from the date of Quotation.



1,500,000 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until 22 June 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.