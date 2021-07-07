Log in
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 20,290.60

07/07/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.05 percent to 20,290.60 

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd , up 7.1%, Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 6.5%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 8.1%, MEG Energy Corp, down 4.9%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 90 issues rose and 139 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Crescent Point Energy Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.03 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector slipped 0.81 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.69%, or $1.24, to $72.13 a barrel. Brent crude  fell 1.52%, or $1.13, to $73.4 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 16.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 7 at 21:03. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
05:10pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 20,290.60
RE
10:32aWEST FRASER TIMBER  : Shares Rise 5% After Share Buyback Announcement, TD Expect..
MT
09:46aUPDATE : Dual-Listed West Fraser Timber Jumps Near 6% in Canadian Trading as Say..
MT
08:40aWEST FRASER TIMBER  : to buy back up to $1 billion of its shares
AQ
08:09aWEST FRASER TIMBER  : Dual-Listed West Fraser Timber to Launch $1.0 Billion Subs..
MT
07:00aWEST FRASER BRIEF : Details C$1.0 Billion Substantial Issuer Bid
MT
06:56aWEST FRASER TIMBER  : Announces C$1.0 Billion Substantial Issuer Bid
AQ
06/29COMMODITIES : A backlash and Beijing's iron ore offensive
06/18WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/09MT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WAT : CN and CP Rail; West Fraser
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 967 M 10 382 M 10 382 M
Net income 2021 3 852 M 3 084 M 3 084 M
Net cash 2021 3 710 M 2 971 M 2 971 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,61x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 10 559 M 8 441 M 8 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 88,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,83 CAD
Average target price 138,08 CAD
Spread / Average Target 59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond W. Ferris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Andrew Virostek Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Henry Holman Ketcham Chairman
Chuck Watkins Vice President-Capital & Technology
Robert Lawrence Phillips Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.6.57%8 536
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION62.50%5 938
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.29.69%4 497
SHENZHEN CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO.,LTD.47.18%3 358
DURATEX S.A.15.26%3 198
CANFOR CORPORATION18.02%2 743