CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.05% to 20,290.60

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.05 percent to 20,290.60

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd , up 7.1%, Hudbay Minerals Inc, up 6.5%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd, higher by 2.9%.

* Lagging shares were Ballard Power Systems Inc, down 8.1%, MEG Energy Corp, down 4.9%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp, lower by 4.9%.

* On the TSX 90 issues rose and 139 fell as a 0.6-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 24 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Crescent Point Energy Corp and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group fell 3.03 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector slipped 0.81 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 1.69%, or $1.24, to $72.13 a barrel. Brent crude fell 1.52%, or $1.13, to $73.4 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 16.4% for the year.

This summary was machine generated July 7 at 21:03.