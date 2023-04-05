Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
96.32 CAD   +1.69%
05:01pNotice of first quarter results conference call
PR
03/17West Fraser Timber : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
03/16WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOTICE OF FIRST QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

04/05/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial:  1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's first quarter 2023 financial and operating results will be released on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.  West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.  For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-first-quarter-results-conference-call-301791070.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
05:01pNotice of first quarter results conference call
PR
03/17West Fraser Timber : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6..
PU
03/16WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22MT Newswires Canada Stocks To Watch: Americas Gold a..
MT
02/22West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 4,063,696 shares, represent..
CI
02/22West fraser announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
PR
02/22West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
02/15Transcript : West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2023
CI
02/15West Fraser Timber Swings To Q4 2022 Loss Quarter Over Quarter
MT
02/14West Fraser Timber reports loss in Q4 as interest rates weigh on U.S. construction
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer