Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:16 2022-10-07 pm EDT
98.74 CAD   +0.78%
10/04TSX futures track rally in global peers
RE
09/21WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08West Fraser Timber Maintains Dividend at $0.30/Share; Payable on Oct. 7 to Shareholders of Record on Sept. 22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOTICE OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

10/07/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's third quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/notice-of-third-quarter-results-conference-call-301644066.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
10/04TSX futures track rally in global peers
RE
09/21WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08West Fraser Timber Maintains Dividend at $0.30/Share; Payable on Oct. 7 to Shareholders..
MT
09/07West fraser declares dividend
PR
09/07West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on October 7, 2022
CI
08/10West Fraser cuts production, mill shifts in B.C. for loss of 147 jobs
AQ
08/10West Fraser Timber : AMENDS ITS BRITISH COLUMBIA OPERATING PLAN - Form 6-K
PU
08/10West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Announces Permanently Curtailing Approximately 170 Million ..
CI
08/10West Fraser to Downsize Sawmill Operations in British Columbia Due to Timber, Transport..
MT
08/09MT Newswires Canada Overnight Stocks To Watch: West..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
More recommendations