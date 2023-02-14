Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-14 pm EST
110.48 CAD   -3.08%
05:27pWest fraser announces completion of form 40-f filing
PR
05:02pWest fraser announces fourth quarter 2022 results
AQ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus Fixed on -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FORM 40-F FILING

02/14/2023 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it filed its 2022 annual report on Form 40-F with the SEC on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).  The Form 40-F includes the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, annual management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and annual information form, each of which have been filed with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). These documents are also available in the investors section of the Company's website at www.westfraser.com and a hard copy will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request to shareholder@westfraser.com.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.  From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.  West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Investor Contact
Robert B. Winslow, CFA
Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
Tel. (416) 777-4426
shareholder@westfraser.com

Media Contact
Joyce Wagenaar
Director, Communications
Tel. (604) 817-5539
media@westfraser.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-fraser-announces-completion-of-form-40-f-filing-301746915.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
05:27pWest fraser announces completion of form 40-f filing
PR
05:02pWest fraser announces fourth quarter 2022 results
AQ
06:17aNorth American Morning Briefing: Focus Fixed on -2-
DJ
02/13Credit Suisse Raises West Fraser Timber's PT to $97 From $95 Ahead of Q4 2022 Results A..
MT
02/07Cariboo pulp & paper planned curtailment this spring and fall
PR
01/30Deutsche Bank Notes Containerboard Stocks' Positive Reaction On Latest Quarterly Data
MT
01/26Canfor, Interfor and West Fraser Timber Upgraded to Outperformer at CIBC
MT
01/24Notice of fourth quarter results conference call
PR
01/24Credit Suisse Upgrades West Fraser Timber to Outperform
MT
01/24Credit Suisse Upgrades West Fraser Timber to Outperform From Neutral, Says Rate Debate,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
More recommendations