  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-12-06 pm EST
102.20 CAD   -0.82%
05:06pWest fraser declares dividend
PR
11/23West Fraser Timber Brief: BNN TV Also Cites Credit Suisse As Saying Volatility In Housing Market and Decline In Lumber Price Keep It Neutral on WFG For Now
MT
11/23West Fraser Timber Brief: Credit Suisse Initiating Coverage With Neutral Rating and Price Target of US$100 Per Share; BNN TV Cites CS As Saying WFG Well Place For Long Term Value Creation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

WEST FRASER DECLARES DIVIDEND

12/06/2022 | 05:06pm EST
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.30 per share on the Common shares and Class B Common shares in the capital of the Company, payable on January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

Dividends are declared and payable in U.S. dollars.  Shareholders may elect to receive their dividends in Canadian dollars.  Details regarding the election procedure are available on our website at www.westfraser.com in the "Investors/Stock Information/Dividends" section.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.  From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.  West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-fraser-declares-dividend-301696368.html

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2022
