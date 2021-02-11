West Fraser Timber : 2020 Annual Financial Statements

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Financial Statements

December 31, 2020 and 2019

RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT

The management of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser", "we", "us" or "our") is responsible for the preparation, integrity, objectivity and reliability of the consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and necessarily include amounts that represent the best estimates and judgments of management.

We maintain a system of internal controls over financial reporting that encompasses policies, procedures and controls to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss or unauthorized use, transactions are executed and recorded with appropriate authorization and financial records are accurate and reliable.

Our independent auditor, which is appointed by the shareholders upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, has completed its audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards in Canada and its report follows.

The Board of Directors provides oversight to the financial reporting process through its Audit Committee, which is comprised of four Directors, none of whom is an officer or employee of West Fraser. The Audit Committee meets regularly with representatives of management and of the auditor to review the consolidated financial statements and matters relating to the audit. The auditor has full and free access to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for consideration in approving the consolidated financial statements for issuance to the shareholders.

Raymond Ferris Chris Virostek President and Chief Executive Officer Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer February 11, 2021

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

• the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2020 and 2019;

• the consolidated statements of earnings and comprehensive earnings for the years then ended;

• the consolidated statements of changes in shareholders' equity for the years then ended;

• the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

• the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of plan assets and post-retirement defined benefit pension plan assets and obligations Refer to note 8, Other assets, note 10 Other liabilities and note 12, Post-retirement benefits to the consolidated financial statements. As at December 31, 2020, total defined benefit plan assets were valued at $1,503 million and total defined benefit obligations were $1,837 million. Management records a post-retirement asset or liability for the Company's defined benefit pension plans by netting the plan assets with the plan obligations on a plan-by-plan basis. Plan assets are recorded at their fair value at each balance sheet date and plan obligations are recorded at the present value of estimated expected benefit payments. Cash outflows are discounted using market yields from high quality corporate bonds. In determining the post-retirement benefit obligations, the key assumptions used by management included the discount rate, employee service periods, compensation escalation rates, expected retirement ages of employees, mortality rates, and expected health-care costs. These assumptions were reviewed with management's independent actuaries (management's experts). We considered this a key audit matter due to the subjectivity and complexity in applying audit procedures relating to the key assumptions applied by management, including the use of management's experts, in determining the valuation of plan assets and post-retirement pension obligations. We were also assisted by a professional with specialized skill and knowledge in performing our procedures. Our approach to addressing the matter involved the following procedures, among others: ● Confirmed, on a sample basis, investments held by custodians of the pension plans.

● Compared on a sample basis the fair value of pension plan assets to market rates for equity investments or audited fund statements for fixed income and all other investments.

● The work of management's experts was used in performing the procedures to evaluate the reasonableness of the post-retirement pension obligations. As a basis for using this work, management's experts' competence, capability and objectivity were evaluated, their work performed was understood and the appropriateness of their work as audit evidence was evaluated by considering the relevance and reasonableness of the methods, assumptions and findings.

● Assessed the reliability of employee data used by management's experts in determining the value of post-retirement pension obligations by comparing it on a sample basis to employee contracts.

● Utilized a professional with specialized skill and knowledge in the field of actuarial valuation who assisted us in satisfying ourselves that the assumptions used in the calculation of the defined benefit obligations, including discount rates, employee service periods, compensation escalation rates, expected retirement ages of employees, mortality rates and expected health-care costs, were reasonable, taking into account the specifics of each post-retirement pension plan.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent