West Fraser Timber : 2020 Annual Information Form

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

DATED FEBRUARY 11, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM .............................................................................................................................. 1

BUSINESS OVERVIEW .............................................................................................................................................. 2

CORPORATE STRATEGY ............................................................................................................................................ 3

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .......................................................................................................................................... 4

HISTORY AND DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS .................................................................................................................. 4

SALES REVENUE ..................................................................................................................................................... 5

MARKETS ............................................................................................................................................................. 5

FIBRE SUPPLY ........................................................................................................................................................ 6

HUMAN RESOURCES ............................................................................................................................................. 10

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND ACQUISITIONS ............................................................................................................... 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY AND GREEN ENERGY .................................................................................................................. 10

ENVIRONMENT AND SOCIAL ................................................................................................................................... 11

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ............................................................................................................................... 14

LUMBER ............................................................................................................................................................. 14

PANELS .............................................................................................................................................................. 16

PULP ................................................................................................................................................................. 17

NEWSPRINT ........................................................................................................................................................ 17

RISK FACTORS ..................................................................................................................................................... 17

CAPITAL STRUCTURE ............................................................................................................................................. 18

TRANSFER AGENT ................................................................................................................................................ 19

EXPERTS ............................................................................................................................................................ 19

DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS ..................................................................................................................................... 19

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AND REGULATORY ACTIONS ....................................................................................................... 23

GOVERNANCE ..................................................................................................................................................... 24

AUDIT COMMITTEE .............................................................................................................................................. 24

MATERIAL CONTRACTS .......................................................................................................................................... 25

SCHEDULE 1 - AUDIT COMMITTEE CHARTER .............................................................................................................. 27

ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

Date

This Annual Information Form ("AIF") of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser", "we", "us", "our" or the

"Company") is dated as of February 11, 2021. Except as otherwise indicated, the information contained in it is as of December 31, 2020.

For definitions of various abbreviations and technical terms used in this AIF, please see the Glossary of Industry Terms found in our most recent Annual Report.

Where this AIF includes information from third parties, we believe that such information (including industry and general publications and surveys) is generally reliable. However, we have not independently verified any such third party information and cannot assure you of its accuracy or completeness.

All financial information in this AIF is presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-looking Statements

This AIF, and the Annual Report of which it forms a part, contains forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements which reflect management's expectations regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of West Fraser and its subsidiaries, including Norbord, as well as the outlook for North American and international economies for the current fiscal year and subsequent periods, and include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," "intends," "targets," "projects," "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may," "will," "should," "would" and "could".

Forward-looking statements are included herein under the headings "Fibre Supply" (replantation expectations), "Fibre Supply - Fibre Consumption" (log consumption), "Fibre Supply - Mountain Pine Beetle and B.C. Wildfires" (the timing of AAC reductions and the effect on our AACs), "Fibre Supply - Caribou Recovery Planning" (impact on our access to timber supply), "Fibre Supply - Aboriginal Matters" (the potential effect of Aboriginal title or rights), "Human Resources" (status of collective agreement negotiations) and "Capital Structure - Cash dividends", and are included in our 2020 Management's Discussion & Analysis incorporated herein under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties".

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and on customer demand, supply and distribution and other factors; (2) assumptions in connection with the economic and financial conditions in the U.S., Canada, Europe and globally and consequential demand for our products; (3) risks inherent in our product concentration and cyclicality; (4) effects of competition and product pricing pressures; (5) risks inherent to customer dependence; (6) effects of variations in the price and availability of manufacturing inputs, including continued access to fibre resources at competitive prices and the impact of third-party certification standards; (7) availability of transportation services, including truck and rail services, and port facilities; (8) various events that could disrupt operations, including natural, man-made or catastrophic events and ongoing relations with employees; (9) impact of changes to, or non-compliance with, environmental or other

regulations; (10) government restrictions, standards or regulations intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; (11) impact of weather and climate change on our operations or the operations or demand of our suppliers and customers; (12) impact of any product liability claims in excess of insurance coverage; (13) risks inherent to a capital intensive industry; (14) impact of future outcomes of tax exposures; (15) potential future changes in tax laws, including tax rates; (16) effects of currency exposures and exchange rate fluctuations; (17) future operating costs; (18) availability of financing, bank lines, securitization programs and/or other means of liquidity; (19) impact of future cross border trade rulings or agreements; (20) implementation of important strategic initiatives and identification, completion and integration of acquisitions; (21) ability to implement new or upgraded information technology infrastructure; (22) impact of information technology service disruptions or failures; (23) changes in government policy and regulation; and (24) integration of the Norbord business.

In addition, actual outcomes and results of these statements will depend on a number of factors, including those matters described under "Risks and Uncertainties" in our 2020 MD&A, and may differ materially from those anticipated or projected. This list of important factors affecting forward-looking statements is not exhaustive, and reference should be made to the other factors discussed in public filings with securities regulatory authorities. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether written or oral, to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.

Business Overview

Norbord Acquisition

On November 19, 2020, we announced that we had entered into an arrangement agreement with Norbord Inc.

("Norbord") under which we had agreed to acquire Norbord to create a leading global wood products company focused on lumber, panels, pulp and oriented strand board ("OSB") across North America, Europe and Asia (the

"Arrangement Agreement").

We completed the acquisition of Norbord on February 1, 2021 (the "Acquisition") and Norbord is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Fraser. The Acquisition was completed pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"). We issued 54,484,188 Common shares to the shareholders of

Norbord in connection with this Acquisition and assumed Norbord's outstanding stock options.

Norbord will be separately filing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the

"Norbord 2020 Audited Financial Statements"), its annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Norbord 2020 MD&A") and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Norbord 2020

AIF") in accordance with its continuing obligations as a reporting issuer (together, the "Norbord Annual Filings") on

Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") concurrently or shortly following the filing of this AIF on SEDAR. The Norbord Annual Filings include important information regarding the business of Norbord and the financial results of Norbord on a stand-alone basis in United States dollars for the year ended December 31, 2020. Investors are referred to the Norbord 2020 AIF for a description of Norbord's business and products. Investors are referred to Norbord's 2020 MD&A for a discussion of the results of operations and financial condition of Norbord as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020. Additional information regarding Norbord and the Acquisition is included in our management information circular dated December 15, 2020 (the "Acquisition

Information Circular"), for the special meeting of West Fraser's shareholders that was held on January 19, 2021, to approve the acquisition of Norbord.

Risk factors associated with our ownership of the Norbord business have been included in the risk factors included in our Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 (our "2020 MD&A") under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties". This risk factor discussion presents the consolidated risk factors that are material to our business moving forward, with Norbord as a consolidated entity, and include a discussion of risks associated with the integration of Norbord into our business.