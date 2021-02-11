West Fraser Timber : 2020 Management's Discussion and Analysis

2020 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

Introduction and Interpretation

This discussion and analysis by management ("MD&A") of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s ("West Fraser", the "Company" or "we", "us", or "our") financial performance for the year and three months ending December 31, 2020, should be read in conjunction with the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements below, our 2020 annual audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes (the "Financial Statements"), and our 2020 fourth quarter unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes. Dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency, unless otherwise indicated, and references to US$ are to the United States dollars.

Unless otherwise indicated, the financial information contained in this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

An advisory with respect to the use of Non-IFRS measures is set out below.

This MD&A includes references to benchmark prices over selected periods for products of the type produced by West Fraser. These benchmark prices are for one product, dimension, or grade, and do not necessarily reflect the prices obtained by West Fraser during those periods as we produce and sell a wide offering of products, dimensions, grades, and species. For definitions of other abbreviations and technical terms used in this MD&A, please see the Glossary of Industry Terms found in our most recent Annual Report.

Where this MD&A includes information from third parties, we believe that such information (including information from industry and general publications and surveys) is generally reliable. However, we have not independently verified any such third-party information and cannot assure you of its accuracy or completeness.

This MD&A uses the following terms that are found in our most recent Annual Report: "SPF" (spruce/pine/balsam fir lumber), "SYP" (southern yellow pine lumber), "MDF" (medium-density fibreboard), "LVL" (laminated veneer lumber), "BCTMP" (bleached chemithermomechanical pulp),"NBSK" (northern bleached softwood kraft pulp) and

"OSB" (oriented strand board).

The information in this MD&A is as at February 11, 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This MD&A contains historical information, descriptions of current circumstances, and statements about potential future developments and anticipated financial results. The latter, which are forward-looking statements, are presented to provide reasonable guidance to the reader, but their accuracy depends on a number of assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are included under the headings:

• "Recent Developments - Norbord Acquisition" (anticipated regulatory filings);

• "Discussion & Analysis of Annual Non-Operational Items - Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share" (expected duty rate finalization dates and administrative review commencement);

• "Discussion & Analysis of Annual Results by Product Segment - Lumber Segment - Softwood Lumber Dispute" (administrative review commencement, adjustment of export duty rates and proceedings related to duty rates);

• "Capital Expenditures" (progress on construction-in-progress projects);

• "Business Outlook" (market conditions, production levels, operating costs, production at the Chambord mill, liquidity, cash flows, anticipated debt ratings, and U.S. dollar reporting);

• "Estimated Earnings Sensitivity to Key Variables" (impact of changes in price and foreign exchange rate);

• "Cash Flow - Operating Activities" (estimated final 2020 tax payment);

• "Contractual Obligations" (financial arrangements related to Norbord Acquisition);

• "Significant Management Judgments Affecting Financial Results - Softwood Lumber Dispute" (administrative review commencement, adjustment of export duty rates and proceedings related to duty rates); and

• "Significant Management Judgments Affecting Financial Results - Recoverability of Long-lived Assets" (judgments regarding carrying value of goodwill).

By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and on customer demand, supply and distribution and other factors; (2) assumptions in connection with the economic and financial conditions in the U.S., Canada, Europe and globally and consequential demand for our products; (3) risks inherent to product concentration and cyclicality; (4) effects of competition and product pricing pressures; (5) risks inherent to customer dependence; (6) effects of variations in the price and availability of manufacturing inputs, including continued access to fibre resources at competitive prices and the impact of third-party certification standards; (7) availability of transportation services, including truck and rail services, and port facilities; (8) various events that could disrupt operations, including natural, man-made or catastrophic events and ongoing relations with employees; (9) impact of changes to, or non-compliance with, environmental or other regulations; (10) government restrictions, standards or regulations intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions; (11) impact of weather and climate change on our operations or the operations or demand of its suppliers and customers; (12) impact of any product liability claims in excess of insurance coverage; (13) risks inherent to a capital intensive industry; (14) impact of future outcomes of tax exposures; (15) potential future changes in tax laws, including tax rates; (16) effects of currency exposures and exchange rate fluctuations; (17) future operating costs; (18) availability of financing, bank lines, securitization programs and/or other means of liquidity; (19) impact of future cross border trade rulings or agreements; (20) implementation of important strategic initiatives and identification, completion and integration of acquisitions; (21) ability to implement new or upgraded information technology infrastructure; (22) impact of information technology service disruptions or failures; (23) changes in government policy and regulation; and (24) integration of the Norbord business.

In addition, actual outcomes and results of these statements will depend on a number of factors including those matters described under "Risks and Uncertainties" and may differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

This list of important factors affecting forward-looking statements is not exhaustive and reference should be made to the other factors discussed in public filings with securities regulatory authorities. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying upon forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by applicable securities laws.

Recent Developments

Final Administrative Review ("AR") 1 Duty Rates

On November 24, 2020, the U.S. Department of Commerce ("USDOC"), issued its final duty rates for the AR1

Period of Investigation ("POI") dated April 28, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The details on the final rates and the impact on our earnings are under the section "Discussion & Analysis of Annual Results by Product Segment -

Lumber Segment - Softwood Lumber Dispute". The cash deposit rate for SPF lumber shipments from Canada tothe U.S. on or after November 30, 2020 for antidumping duty and December 1, 2020 for countervailing duty will be at 1.40% and 7.57%, respectively. These are the cash deposit rates until the USDOC finalizes AR2 for the POI dated January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Norbord Acquisition

We completed the acquisition of Norbord Inc. ("Norbord") on February 1, 2021 (the "Acquisition"). We issued

54,484,188 Common shares to the shareholders of Norbord in connection with this Acquisition, and Norbord is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Fraser. Additional information regarding Norbord and the Acquisition is included in our management information circular dated December 15, 2020, for the special meeting of West

Fraser's shareholders that was held on January 19, 2021, to approve the acquisition of Norbord.

Norbord will be filing its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Norbord 2020

Audited Financial Statements"), its annual MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Norbord 2020 MD&A") and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Norbord 2020 AIF") (together, the "Norbord Annual Filings") on Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR")

concurrently or shortly following the filing of this MD&A on SEDAR. The Norbord Annual Filings include important information regarding the business of Norbord and the financial results of Norbord on a stand-alone basis in United States dollars for the year ended December 31, 2020. This MD&A does not include a discussion of the financial results or operations of Norbord for the year ended December 31, 2020, and investors are referred to

Norbord's Annual MD&A for this discussion. In addition, investors are referred to the Norbord 2020 AIF for information on Norbord's business.

We will include the Norbord 2020 Financial Statements in a business acquisition report to be filed on SEDAR, as required under Canadian securities laws. This business acquisition report will also include pro-forma financial statements that will include (i) a pro-forma balance sheet as at December 31, 2020 that gives effect to the Acquisition as if it had taken place as of December 31, 2020, and (ii) a pro-forma income statement for the year ended December 31, 2020 that gives effect to the Acquisition as if it had taken place on January 1, 2020.

Information regarding the Acquisition is included in the "Subsequent Event" note 26 to our annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020. The full accounting for our acquisition of Norbord will be reflected in our interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which will reflect our consolidation of Norbord effective as of February 1, 2021.

In connection with the completion of the Acquisition, our Common shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on February 1, 2021 under the symbol WFG. At the same time, the symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") was also changed from WFT to WFG. In addition, the completion of the Acquisition has resulted in our Common shares being deemed to be registered under Section 12(b) of the United States Exchange

Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Under Rule 12g-3 of the Exchange Act, we are the "successor issuer" to Norbord and will be required to file reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange Act.

The discussion and analysis that follows below regarding the earnings, cash flows and balance sheets refer only to West Fraser as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020, on a stand-alone basis and does not incorporate the Acquisition or results of Norbord. The discussion regarding Business Outlook reflects our outlook inclusive of the impacts of the Acquisition. In addition, our discussion of the Risks and Uncertainties affecting our business incorporates such Risks and Uncertainties relating to the Acquisition and the acquired operations.

Coronavirus

The impact of the novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic has required unprecedented actions to control the spread of the virus and has resulted in governments and businesses worldwide enacting emergency measures and restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19. These measures and restrictions, which include theimplementation of travel bans, border restrictions, mandated and voluntary business closures, self-imposed and mandatory quarantine periods, isolation orders, and physical distancing, have caused material disruption to businesses globally, resulting in economic impacts and have led to disruptions to our workforce and operating facilities, customers, production, sales, and supply chain. While some of these restrictions and closures were eased or lifted in the summer, the resurgence of COVID-19 resulted in partial, complete, or expanded re-imposition of these restrictions. Governments and central banks have reacted with significant monetary and fiscal interventions and other measures designed to stabilize economic conditions.

As a result of the various impacts of COVID-19, we made several adjustments to our operating schedules starting in March of 2020 and into the second quarter of 2020. Operating schedules were largely unaffected in the second half of 2020, although there were minor operation impacts at some of our U.S. operations due to illness-related employee and contractor shortages.

The full economic and financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time, as is the effectiveness of government and central bank measures to stabilize the economy and limit the spread of COVID-19 and the timeline for and efficacy of vaccines. It is not possible to reliably estimate the ongoing effects on the economy, our operations, the markets for our products, or our financial results and condition. Since the second quarter of 2020, we have seen a return of robust demand for SYP, SPF, and plywood, which in combination with what is believed to be low inventory levels across the supply chain, and limited additional available capacity due to fibre constraints, has led to increased prices. However, it is uncertain if these demand and supply dynamics will continue or if the resurgence of COVID-19 will negatively impact demand.

The safety, health, and well-being of our employees and others on our sites and the communities in which we operate remains our primary focus. Our goal is to continue to operate safely and to mitigate potential exposure and the spread of COVID-19. We are guided by public health authorities' requirements, including physical distancing strategies, increased cleaning and disinfection protocols at our sites, issuing protective equipment for our employees, remote working policies in communities that have high rates of COVID-19 cases, the elimination of non-essential travel, and exposure screening.