Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
115.31 CAD   -1.69%
06:10aWEST FRASER TIMBER : AMENDS ITS BRITISH COLUMBIA OPERATING PLAN - Form 6-K
PU
03:58aWest Fraser to Downsize Sawmill Operations in British Columbia Due to Timber, Transport Issues
MT
08/09MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS TO WATCH : West Fraser Timber; i-80 Gold Corp; Quipt
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

West Fraser Timber : AMENDS ITS BRITISH COLUMBIA OPERATING PLAN - Form 6-K

08/10/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST FRASER AMENDS ITS BRITISH COLUMBIA OPERATING PLAN

VANCOUVER, B.C., August 9, 2022 - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today it is permanently curtailing approximately 170 million board feet of combined production at its Fraser Lake and Williams Lake sawmills and approximately 85 million square feet of plywood production at its Quesnel Plywood mill. The curtailments will be realized through the elimination of one shift at each facility.

The reduction in capacity is expected to impact 77 positions at Fraser Lake Sawmill, 15 positions at Williams Lake Lumber, and 55 positions at Quesnel Plywood and will occur over the course of the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company expects to mitigate the impact on effected employees by providing work opportunities at other West Fraser operations.

Access to available timber is an increasing challenge in British Columbia and ongoing transportation constraints have impaired the Company's ability to reliably access markets. These capacity reductions are necessary to better align West Fraser's operating capacity with available timber and transport availability.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit: westfraser.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those relating to changes in the Company's British Columbia operating plan as well as related workforce reductions and our ability to mitigate the impact on effected employees. Any such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us considering our experience and our perception of historical trends and current conditions, including our assessment of the availability of fibre supply, policies restricting access to fibre and transport availability, in British Columbia and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Readers should also refer to the risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, each dated February 15, 2022, as updated in our management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2022, dated July 27, 2022, each available at SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml). There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will be realized. Actual results may differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to the Company and its shareholders. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For More Information

Media Contact

Joyce Wagenaar

Director, Communications

Tel. (604) 817-5539

media@westfraser.com

Investor Contact

Robert B. Winslow, CFA

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Tel. (416) 777-4426

shareholder@westfraser.com

Disclaimer

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 10:07:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
06:10aWEST FRASER TIMBER : AMENDS ITS BRITISH COLUMBIA OPERATING PLAN - Form 6-K
PU
03:58aWest Fraser to Downsize Sawmill Operations in British Columbia Due to Timber, Transport..
MT
08/09MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : West Fraser Timber; i-80 Gold Corp; Quipt
MT
08/09West fraser amends its british columbia operating plan
PR
08/02Canfor Cheapest Lumber Stock in North America, CIBC Says
MT
07/28TRANSCRIPT : West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/27West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. posts net profit of US$762 million in its second quarter
AQ
07/27WEST FRASER TIMBER : Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Form 6-K
PU
07/27West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
07/27West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 795 M 9 931 M 9 931 M
Net income 2022 2 668 M 2 070 M 2 070 M
Net cash 2022 1 275 M 990 M 990 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,74x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 9 980 M 7 746 M 7 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 115,31 CAD
Average target price 163,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond W. Ferris President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Andrew Virostek Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Henry Holman Ketcham Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chuck Watkins Vice President-Capital & Technology
Sean P. McLaren Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.-4.45%7 746
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-7.50%5 245
ENVIVA INC.6.26%4 989
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-26.56%4 252
CANFOR CORPORATION-17.25%2 523
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA-26.52%2 079