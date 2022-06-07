West Fraser Timber : ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID, EXTENDING RECORD OF CAPITAL RETURNS - Form 6-K

WEST FRASER ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF SUBSTANTIAL ISSUER BID, EXTENDING RECORD OF CAPITAL RETURNS

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 7, 2022 - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 11,898,205 common shares ("Shares") at a price of US$95.00 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$1.130 billion.

The Shares purchased represent approximately 11.7% of the total number of West Fraser's issued and outstanding Shares and Class B shares at the time the SIB was announced in late April 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, West Fraser will have 87,473,547 Shares and 2,281,478 Class B shares issued and outstanding. No Class B shares were purchased under the SIB.

"We are pleased to have successfully completed our second Substantial Issuer Bid, furthering our track record of returning significant capital to our shareholders. While we were able to return more than US$1.1 billion to participating shareholders, the fact that the tender offer was not oversubscribed suggests that many of our shareholders still see considerable upside value in our shares," said Ray Ferris, President & CEO, West Fraser. "West Fraser's capital allocation priorities aim to balance disciplined investing with returning capital to shareholders, all while maintaining our financial flexibility. By executing strategic share repurchases at a price below our estimate of intrinsic value, we are confident that we will be able to create significant, long-term value for our shareholders. Given our strong balance sheet, we will continue to look for additional opportunities to effectively deploy our capital as we execute on our strategic objectives, benefit from the resilience of our product and geographic diversity and provide our customers with the type of wood-based building products that we expect will be important contributors to a low-carbon economy."

Since the completion of the Norbord acquisition in February 2021, the Company has repurchased 33,542,183 Shares through the completion of two SIBs as well as normal course issuer bids, representing approximately 27.2% of the total Shares and Class B shares outstanding at the time of the acquisition of Norbord for an aggregate total of approximately US$2.812 billion. Over the same period, West Fraser has returned approximately US$112 million to shareholders through dividends, for a total of approximately US$2.924 billion in capital returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

All shareholders who made auction tenders and purchase price tenders will have 100% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by West Fraser at the purchase price.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by June 9, 2022 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law. The Company expects to be eligible to recommence purchases under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") after all Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB have been taken up. In connection with the recommenced NCIB and subject to TSX approval, West Fraser will enter into an automatic share purchase plan with its broker, which will enable West Fraser to provide standard instructions and purchase Shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these blackout periods, Shares may be purchased in accordance with management's discretion.