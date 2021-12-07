Log in
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Report
West Fraser Timber : COMPLETES U.S. SOUTH OSB MILL ACQUISITION - Form 6-K

12/07/2021 | 06:12am EST
WEST FRASER COMPLETES U.S. SOUTH OSB MILL ACQUISITION

VANCOUVER, B.C., December 6, 2021 - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) announced today that further to its news release of October 26, 2021, the Company has completed the acquisition of the oriented strand board ("OSB") mill near Allendale, South Carolina.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Robert B. Winslow, CFA

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Tel. (416) 777-4426

shareholder@westfraser.com

Media Contact

Heather Colpitts

Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel. (416) 643-8838

shareholder@westfraser.com

Disclaimer

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 11:11:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
