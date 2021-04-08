Log in
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. : - Notice of First Quarter Results Conference Call

04/08/2021
VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss first quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's first quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

West Fraser has also made available on its website (www.westfraser.com) select historical quarterly and annual financial information converted from Canadian dollars to US dollars.

The Company

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

