West Fraser Timber : Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions of United States dollars, except where indicated - unaudited) (Form 6-K)

2021 Currency

remeasurement

December 31

2020 Currency

remeasurement

January 1

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and short-term investments $ 2,231 $ 461 $ 12 Receivables 777 277 199 Income taxes receivable 22 8 104 Inventories (note 5) 966 578 561 Prepaid expenses 62 12 7 4,058 1,336 883 Property, plant and equipment 3,625 1,657 1,648 Timber licences 375 372 380 Goodwill and other intangibles 2,426 591 594 Export duty deposits (note 14) 180 178 61 Other assets 42 35 20 Deferred income tax assets 5 9 8 $ 10,711 $ 4,178 $ 3,594 Liabilities Current liabilities Cheques issued in excess of funds on deposit $ - $ - $ 12 Operating loans (note 6) - - 288 Payables and accrued liabilities 745 389 305 Current portion of long-term debt (note 6) - 7 7 Current portion of reforestation and decommissioning obligations 39 34 32 Income taxes payable 491 98 - 1,275 528 644 Long-term debt (note 6) 499 500 500 Other liabilities (note 7) 380 408 350 Deferred income tax liabilities 718 264 195 2,872 1,700 1,689 Shareholders' Equity Share capital (note 9) 3,820 481 480 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (239 ) (240 ) (272 ) Retained earnings 4,258 2,237 1,697 7,839 2,478 1,905 $ 10,711 $ 4,178 $ 3,594 Number of Common shares and Class B Common shares outstanding at July 28, 2021 was 118,725,654. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in millions of United States dollars, except where indicated - unaudited) April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 Currency Currency remeasurement remeasurement 2021 2020 2021 2020 Share capital Balance - beginning of period $ 3,917 $ 480 $ 481 $ 480 Issuance of Common shares (note 9) 3 - 3,490 - Repurchase of Common shares for cancellation (note 9) (100 ) - (151 ) - Balance - end of period $ 3,820 $ 480 $ 3,820 $ 480 Contributed surplus Balance - beginning of period $ 15 $ - $ - $ - Acquired equity-settled share option plan (note 3) - - 14 - Equity-settled share option expense - - 1 - Convert equity-settled share option plan to cash-settled (note 9) (15 ) - (15 ) - Balance - end of period $ - $ - $ - $ - Accumulated other comprehensive earnings Balance - beginning of period $ (239 ) $ (391 ) $ (240 ) $ (272 ) Translation gain on foreign operations - - 1 - Translation effect on change in reporting currency - 52 - (67 ) Balance - end of period $ (239 ) $ (339 ) $ (239 ) $ (339 ) Retained earnings Balance - beginning of period $ 2,921 $ 1,764 $ 2,237 $ 1,697 Actuarial (loss) gain on post-retirement benefits, net of tax (4 ) (117 ) 85 (50 ) Repurchase of Common shares for cancellation (note 9) (123 ) - (174 ) - Earnings for the period 1,488 35 2,153 44 Dividends declared (24 ) (10 ) (43 ) (19 ) Balance - end of period $ 4,258 $ 1,672 $ 4,258 $ 1,672 Shareholders' Equity $ 7,839 $ 1,813 $ 7,839 $ 1,813 - 2 - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Earnings (in millions of United States dollars, except where indicated - unaudited) April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 Currency Currency remeasurement remeasurement 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 3,779 $ 921 $ 6,122 $ 1,811 Costs and expenses Cost of products sold 1,235 615 2,274 1,245 Freight and other distribution costs 238 133 419 258 Export duties, net (note 14) 73 30 110 56 Amortization 162 47 284 99 Selling, general and administration 73 39 151 80 Equity-based compensation 12 (4 ) 19 3 1,793 860 3,257 1,741 Operating earnings 1,986 61 2,865 70 Finance expense (20 ) (10 ) (33 ) (22 ) Other (note 10) - (2 ) 4 7 Earnings before tax 1,966 49 2,836 55 Tax provision (note 11) (478 ) (14 ) (683 ) (11 ) Earnings $ 1,488 $ 35 $ 2,153 $ 44 Earnings per share (dollars) (note 12) Basic $ 12.32 $ 0.51 $ 19.90 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 12.32 $ 0.51 $ 19.90 $ 0.55 Comprehensive earnings Earnings $ 1,488 $ 35 $ 2,153 $ 44 Other comprehensive earnings Translation gain on foreign operations - - 1 - Translation effect on change in reporting currency - 52 - (67 ) Actuarial (loss) gain on post-retirement benefits, net of tax (4 ) (117 ) 85 (50 ) Comprehensive earnings $ 1,484 $ (30 ) $ 2,239 $ (73 ) - 3 - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions of United States dollars, except where indicated - unaudited) Currency Currency remeasurement remeasurement April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 Cash provided by (used in) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities Earnings $ 1,488 $ 35 $ 2,153 $ 44 Adjustments Amortization 162 47 284 99 Finance expense 20 10 33 22 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (4 ) 4 2 (6 ) Export duty deposits (8 ) (1 ) - (7 ) Export duties payable 25 - 25 - Post-retirement expense 17 18 42 37 Contributions to post-retirement benefit plans (13 ) (11 ) (26 ) (21 ) Tax provision 478 14 683 11 Income taxes (paid) received (252 ) 65 (498 ) 64 Reforestation and decommissioning obligations (9 ) (9 ) 4 9 Other 13 (10 ) - (6 ) Changes in non-cash working capital Receivables (95 ) (19 ) (267 ) (68 ) Inventories 172 202 (49 ) 57 Prepaid expenses (34 ) (6 ) (38 ) (9 ) Payables and accrued liabilities (74 ) (21 ) - 1 1,886 318 2,348 227 Financing activities Repayment of long-term debt (665 ) - (667 ) - Proceeds from (repayment of) operating loans - (230 ) - (11 ) Financing fees paid - - (3 ) - Make-whole premium paid (note 6) (60 ) - (60 ) - Finance expense paid (22 ) (11 ) (25 ) (18 ) Repurchase of Common shares for cancellation (233 ) - (326 ) - Issuance of Common shares 2 - 7 - Dividends paid (19 ) (10 ) (30 ) (20 ) Other (3 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) (1,000 ) (252 ) (1,109 ) (50 ) Investing activities Acquired cash and short-term investments (note 3) - - 642 - Additions to capital assets (66 ) (43 ) (128 ) (88 ) Government assistance - 1 3 1 Proceeds from disposal of capital assets 1 - 1 4 Other 1 1 - 1 (64 ) (41 ) 518 (82 ) Change in cash 822 25 1,757 95 Foreign exchange effect on cash 9 2 13 (2 ) Cash - beginning of period 1,400 66 461 - Cash - end of period $ 2,231 $ 93 $ 2,231 $ 93 - 4 - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (figures are in millions of United States dollars, except where indicated - unaudited) 1. Nature of operations West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ('West Fraser', 'we', 'us' or 'our') is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States ('U.S.'), the United Kingdom ('U.K.'), and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. Our executive office is located at 858 Beatty Street, Suite 501, Vancouver, British Columbia. West Fraser was formed by articles of amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and is registered in British Columbia, Canada. Our Common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX') and on the New York Stock Exchange ('NYSE') under the symbol WFG. 2. Basis of presentation and statement of compliance These condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34, Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and use the same accounting policies and methods of their application as the December 31, 2020, audited annual consolidated financial statements, except for the change in functional and reporting currency and the business combination as discussed below. These condensed consolidated interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with our 2020 audited annual consolidated financial statements, which are presented in Canadian dollars. Change in functional and reporting currency Determination of functional currency may involve certain judgments to determine the primary economic environment. We reconsider the functional currency of our entities if there is a change in events and conditions which determine the primary economic environment. We have determined that as a result of the acquisition of Norbord Inc. (the 'Acquisition'), the functional currency of our Canadian operations has changed from Canadian dollars ('CAD') to United States dollars ('USD'). We considered a variety of factors when making this decision, the most significant being an increase in the level of sales made in U.S. dollars, a significant portion of operating expenses being incurred in U.S. dollars, and increased levels of U.S. dollar financing. Concurrent with the change in functional currency, we also changed our reporting currency from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. This change in reporting currency is to better reflect our business activities, following the increased presence in the U.S. as a result of the Acquisition and in connection with the listing of West Fraser's common shares on the NYSE on February 1, 2021. A change in functional currency is applied prospectively and must be based on a change in economic facts, events and conditions. In contrast, a change in reporting currency requires retroactive restatement. Both changes have specific transition rules under IAS 21, The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates. As at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and all prior periods, the functional and reporting currency of the Company was the Canadian dollar as described in our audited annual consolidated financial statements. The currency remeasurement of our results applied the IAS 21 transitional rules. To prepare our December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2020 consolidated balance sheets, all assets and liabilities were translated into USD at the closing exchange rate on December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, as listed below. Equity items were retroactively restated at historical exchange rates to give effect to the change in reporting currency. The accounting policy used to translate the equity items prior to 2020 was to use the annual average exchange rate for each equity transaction that occurred in the year. For 2020, equity items were translated quarterly using the average exchange rate for each quarter. - 5 - To prepare our 2020 consolidated statement of earnings, all revenues and expenses were translated into USD at the average exchange rate for each quarter, with no adjustments to the measurement of or accounting for previously reported results. To prepare our 2020 consolidated statement of cash flow, all items were translated into USD at the average exchange rate for each quarter, with no adjustments to the measurement of or accounting for previously reported results. The exchange rates used to reflect the change in reporting currency were as follows: Canadian - USD exchange rate Q1-20 Q2-20 Q3-20 Q4-20 Q4-19 Closing rate 0.7049 0.7338 0.7497 0.7854 0.7699 Average rate 0.7443 0.7221 0.7508 0.7676 n/a Foreign currency translation effective from February 1, 2021 European operations Assets and liabilities of foreign operations having a functional currency other than the USD are translated at the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date, and revenues and expenses at average rates during the period. Gains or losses on translation are included as a component of shareholders' equity in other comprehensive earnings. North American operations Foreign currency-denominated (non-U.S. currencies) monetary assets and liabilities are translated using the rate of exchange prevailing at the reporting date. Gains or losses on translation of these items are included in earnings and reported other income or expense. Foreign currency fluctuation effective from February 1, 2021 Our Canadian operations incur a portion of their operating expenses in Canadian dollars. Therefore, an increase in the value of the CAD relative to the USD increases the value of expenses in USD terms incurred by our Canadian operations, which reduces operating margin and the cash flow available to fund operations. The impact on USD equivalent of net CAD revenues and expenses for a $0.01 change results in a pre-tax earnings adjustment of $18 million. 3. Norbord acquisition Business combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method. We measure goodwill at the acquisition date as the fair value of the consideration transferred less the fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. Customer lists acquired in a business combination that qualify for separate recognition are recognized as intangible assets at their fair value and amortized straight-line over 10 years. Transaction costs in connection with business combinations are expensed as incurred. The determination of the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed requires management to use estimates that contain uncertainty and critical judgments including the remaining estimated useful life of non-monetary assets. We have engaged a valuations expert to prepare the fair value for Norbord's working capital, property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets. This work is expected to be complete by the end of the year. On February 1, 2021, we acquired all of the outstanding shares of Norbord Inc. ('Norbord'). According to the terms of the Acquisition, Norbord shareholders received 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share held. The result was the issuance of 54,484,188 Common shares of West Fraser at a price of US$63.90 per share (CAD$81.94 per share) for $3,482 million. The price per share was based on the West Fraser Common shares' closing price as listed on the TSX on January 29, 2021, and a CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.7798. - 6 - Included in the Acquisition are five OSB mills in Canada, seven OSB mills in the U.S., one OSB mill, one MDF plant and two particleboard plants in the U.K., one OSB mill in Belgium, and their related corporate offices. We have incorporated the North American operations of Norbord into our Panels segment and renamed that segment North America ('NA') Engineered Wood Products ('EWP'). This segment includes the results from North American operations for OSB, plywood, MDF, and LVL. In addition, we have identified a Europe EWP segment, which includes the results from the U.K. and Belgium operations for OSB, MDF and particleboard. The EWP segments have been separated due to differences in the operating region, customer base, profit margins and sales volumes. The Acquisition has been accounted for as an acquisition of a business in accordance with IFRS 3, Business Combinations. We have allocated the purchase price based on our preliminary estimated fair value of the assets acquired and the liabilities assumed as follows: West Fraser purchase consideration: Fair value of 54 million West Fraser shares issued $ 3,482 Fair value of equity-based compensation instruments 24 $ 3,506 Preliminary fair value of net assets acquired: Cash and short-term investments $ 642 Accounts receivable 232 Inventories 339 Prepaid expenses 12 Property, plant and equipment 2,084 Timber 10 Other non-current assets 6 Other intangibles 17 Customer list intangible 470 Goodwill 1,374 Deferred income tax assets 3 Payables and accrued liabilities (300 ) Income tax payable (144 ) Current portion of reforestation and decommissioning obligations (2 ) Long-term debt (720 ) Other non-current liabilities (37 ) Deferred income tax liabilities (480 ) $ 3,506 Factors contributing to goodwill include the Norbord workforce, assets that are geographically complementary to our existing facilities and offer close access to large markets and timber baskets. The Acquisition also provides increased scale and geographic diversification of manufacturing and markets. The goodwill of $1,374 million is not deductible for tax purposes. The following tables represent Norbord's actual results included in our statement of earnings and the proforma results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 assuming the Acquisition occurred on January 1, 2021 and including purchase price accounting for the Acquisition. - 7 - Norbord results ($ millions except as otherwise indicated) Norbord results for February 1

to June 30, 20211 Sales 2,187 Operating earnings 1,102 2 Earnings 808 2 1. Represents the results of the Norbord operations since the acquisition date that are included in our results. 2. Includes purchase price accounting impact of $93 million expense for the one-time inventory adjustment in cost of products sold. Proforma January 1 to June 30, 2021 ('YTD-21') results ($ millions except as otherwise indicated) West Fraser

Actual

Results

YTD-21 Norbord

Proforma

Results1

Jan-21 West Fraser

Proforma

Results1

YTD-21 Sales 6,122 277 6,399 Operating earnings 2,865 2 115 2,980 2 Earnings 2,153 2 86 2,239 2 1. These proforma results have been provided as required per IFRS 3 - Business Combinations. West Fraser proforma YTD-21 presents West Fraser's results as if the Acquisition was completed on January 1, 2021. 2. Includes purchase price accounting impact of $93 million expense for the one-time inventory adjustment in cost of products sold. Balances that required significant fair value adjustments for purchase price accounting included inventory, property, plant and equipment, timber, and customer list intangibles. The resulting goodwill and deferred income tax liabilities were also significant. Acquisition costs of $16 million have been expensed in selling, general and administration. 4. Seasonality of operations Our operating results are subject to seasonal fluctuations that may impact quarter-to-quarter comparisons. Consequently, interim operating results may not proportionately reflect operating results for a full year. Market demand varies seasonally, as homebuilding activity and repair-and-remodelling work are generally stronger in the spring and summer months. Extreme weather conditions, including wildfires in Western Canada and hurricanes in the U.S. South, may periodically affect operations, including logging, manufacturing and transportation. Log inventory is typically built up in the Northern regions of North America and Europe during the winter to sustain our lumber and EWP production during the second quarter when logging is curtailed due to wet and inaccessible land conditions. This inventory is generally consumed in the spring and summer months. 5. Inventories At June 30, 2021, no inventory valuation reserve was recognized (March 31, 2021 - nil; December 31, 2020 - $2 million; June 30, 2020 - $10 million; January 1, 2020 - $30 million) to reflect net realizable value being lower than cost. June 30, 2021 Currency

remeasurement

December 31, 2020 Currency

remeasurement

January 1, 2020 Manufactured products $ 461 $ 270 $ 262 Logs and other raw materials 292 189 174 Processing materials and supplies 213 119 125 $ 966 $ 578 $ 561 - 8 - 6. Operating loans and long-term debt Operating loans As at June 30, 2021, our revolving lines of credit consist of a $686 million (CAD$850 million) committed revolving credit facility which matures August 2024, a $450 million committed revolving credit facility which matures April 2024, a $25 million demand line of credit dedicated to our U.S. operations and a $6 million (CAD$8 million) demand line of credit dedicated to our jointly-owned newsprint operation. At June 30, 2021, our revolving credit facilities were undrawn and the associated deferred financing costs of $4 million were recorded in other assets. Interest on the facilities is payable at floating rates based on Prime, Base Rate Advances, Bankers' Acceptances or LIBOR Advances at our option. In addition, we have credit facilities totalling $121 million dedicated to letters of credit, of which $96 million (CAD$120 million) is committed to our Canadian operations. On June 30, 2021, our letter of credit facilities supported $59 million open letters of credit. All debt is unsecured except the $6 million (CAD$8 million) jointly-owned newsprint operation demand line of credit, which is secured by that joint operation's current assets. On July 28, 2021, we completed an amendment to our revolving credit facilities. Our $686 million (CAD$850 million) and $450 million revolving credit facilities have been combined into a single $1 billion committed revolving credit facility with a five-year term. There were no other significant changes to the terms or conditions of the credit facilities. Long-term debt June 30, 2021 Currency

remeasurement

December 31, 2020 Currency

remeasurement

January 1, 2020 Senior notes due October 2024; interest at 4.35% $ 300 $ 300 $ 300 Term loan due August 2024; floating interest rate 200 200 200 Note payable due March 2021; interest at 2% - 7 7 Notes payable 1 2 3 501 509 510 Less: deferred financing costs (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) Less: current portion - (7 ) (7 ) $ 499 $ 500 $ 500 As part of the Acquisition, we assumed Norbord's $315 million senior notes due April 2023 (the '2023 Notes'), bearing interest at 6.25% and $350 million senior notes due July 2027 (the '2027 Notes'), bearing interest at 5.75%. The purchase price fair value adjustment resulted in an increase of $55 million for these notes. On March 2, 2021, we made a mandatory change of control offer for 2023 Notes and 2027 Notes, which expired on April 1, 2021. As a result of the change of control offer, $1 million of the 2023 Notes and $1 million of the 2027 Notes were redeemed and were repaid in the second quarter of 2021. On April 6, 2021, we elected to redeem the remaining 2027 Notes, which redemption occurred on May 6, 2021. On May 6, 2021, we elected to redeem the remaining 2023 Notes, which redemption occurred on June 7, 2021. After the completion of the redemptions of the 2023 Notes and the 2027 Notes, the principal value of long-term debt was reduced by $665 million from the date of the Acquisition. An additional make-whole premium of $60 million was paid on redemption resulting in a $5 million loss on settlement of the debt recorded within finance expense as the carrying value of $720 million was derecognized. - 9 - The fair value of the long-term debt at June 30, 2021, was $512 million (December 31, 2020 - $524 million) based on rates available to us at the balance sheet date for long-term debt with similar terms and remaining maturities. Interest rate swap contracts At June 30, 2021, the Company had interest rate swap contracts to pay fixed interest rates (weighted average interest rate of 1.14%) and receive variable interest rates equal to 3-month LIBOR on $200 million notional principal amount of indebtedness. These agreements terminate in August 2024. The agreements are accounted for as a derivative, and the gain or loss related to changes in the fair value is included in other income. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, a $3 million gain was recorded. 7. Other liabilities June 30, 2021 Currency

remeasurement

December 31, 2020 Currency

remeasurement

January 1, 2020 Post-retirement (note 8) $ 223 $ 295 $ 242 Long-term portion of reforestation 67 58 57 Long-term portion of decommissioning 22 25 24 Export duties payable (note 14) 25 - - Other 43 30 27 $ 380 $ 408 $ 350 8. Post-retirement benefits We maintain defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans covering a majority of our employees. The defined benefit plans generally do not require employee contributions and provide a guaranteed level of pension payable for life, based either on length of service or on earnings and length of service, and in most cases do not increase after the commencement of retirement. We also provide group life insurance, medical and extended health benefits to certain employee groups. The status of the defined benefit pension plans and other retirement benefit plans, in aggregate, is as follows: June 30, 2021 Currency

remeasurement

December 31, 2020 Currency

remeasurement

January 1, 2020 Projected benefit obligations $ (1,598 ) $ (1,471 ) $ (1,305 ) Fair value of plan assets 1,384 1,181 1,067 $ (214 ) $ (290 ) $ (238 ) Represented by Post-retirement assets $ 9 $ 5 $ 4 Post-retirement liabilities (223 ) (295 ) (242 ) $ (214 ) $ (290 ) $ (238 ) - 10 - The significant actuarial assumptions used to determine our balance sheet date post-retirement assets and liabilities are as follows: June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Discount rate 3.00 % 3.24 % 2.69 % Future compensation rate increase 3.62 % 3.62 % 3.65 % For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recognized in other comprehensive earnings a before tax gain of $114 million to reflect the changes in the valuation of the post-retirement benefit plans. The actuarial gain on post-retirement benefits, included in other comprehensive earnings, is as follows: April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 Currency

remeasurement Currency

remeasurement 2021 2020 2021 2020 Actuarial (loss) gain $ (5 ) $ (157 ) $ 114 $ (66 ) Tax recovery (provision) 1 40 (29 ) 16 $ (4 ) $ (117 ) $ 85 $ (50 ) 9. Share Capital Authorized 400,000,000 Common shares, without par value 20,000,000 Class B Common shares, without par value 10,000,000 Preferred shares, issuable in series, without par value Issued June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Number Amount Number Currency

remeasurement

Amount Common 116,444,176 $ 3,820 66,397,144 $ 481 Class B Common 2,281,478 - 2,281,478 - Total Common 118,725,654 $ 3,820 68,678,622 $ 481 As part of the Acquisition, we issued 54,484,188 of West Fraser Common shares at a price of US$63.90 per share (CAD$81.94 per share) for $3,482 million. The price per share is based on the West Fraser Common shares' closing price as listed on the TSX on January 29, 2021, and a CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.7798. For the first six months ended June 30, 2021, we issued 128,429 Common shares of the Company under our share option plans and 2,946 under our employee share purchase plan. On April 20, 2021, our board of directors approved a change to the assumed Norbord option plans ('Assumed Option Plans') to allow holders the right to elect to receive a cash payment in lieu of exercising an option to purchase Common shares. The change required us to fair value the Assumed Option Plan on April 20, 2021 and convert from equity-based accounting to cash-settled accounting for the Assumed Option Plan. Cash-settled accounting is consistent with the West Fraser option plan. Any changes in fair value from April 20, 2021, onwards will result in an expense or recovery over the vesting period in the same manner as the rest of our Plans. This change to the Assumed Option Plans did not in any way affect the value of the instruments to the holders. - 11 - On February 17, 2021, we renewed our normal course issuer bid ('NCIB') allowing us to acquire an additional 6,044,000 Common shares for cancellation until the expiry of the bid on February 16, 2022. This represents approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common shares. On June 11, 2021, we amended our NCIB, allowing us to acquire an additional 3,538,470 Common shares for an aggregate of 9,582,470 Common shares. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we have repurchased 4,568,531 Common shares at an average price of US$71.37 (CAD$88.12) per share under this NCIB. Substantial Issuer Bid On July 12, 2021, we commenced a substantial issuer bid ('SIB') under which the Company has offered to purchase from shareholders for cancellation up to CAD$1.0 billion of Common shares. The SIB will proceed by way of a 'modified Dutch auction' procedure with a tender price range from CAD$85.00 to CAD$98.00 per share. The SIB will expire on August 17, 2021, unless extended or withdrawn. Upon expiry of the SIB, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will be not less than CAD$85.00 per share and not more than CAD$98.00 per share) that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of shares properly tendered to the SIB, and not properly withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding CAD$1.0 billion. We have suspended share repurchases under our current NCIB, and no NCIB purchases will be made until after the expiration of the SIB if and when we determine to recommence repurchases under the NCIB. 10. Other April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ 4 $ (5 ) $ (2 ) $ 9 Other (4 ) 3 6 (2 ) $ - $ (2 ) $ 4 $ 7 11. Tax provision The tax provision differs from the amount that would have resulted from applying the British Columbia statutory income tax rate to earnings before tax as follows: April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 Income tax expense at statutory rate of 27% $ (531 ) $ (13 ) $ (766 ) $ (15 ) Rate differential between jurisdictions 56 (3 ) 84 2 Non-taxable amounts - 2 (2 ) 2 Other (3 ) - 1 - $ (478 ) $ (14 ) $ (683 ) $ (11 ) 12. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share is calculated based on earnings available to Common shareholders, as set out below, using the weighted average number of Common shares and Class B Common shares outstanding. Diluted earnings per share is calculated based on earnings available to Common shareholders adjusted to remove the cash-settled share option expense (recovery) charged to earnings and after deducting a notional charge for cash-settled share options assuming the use of the equity-settled method, as set out below. The diluted weighted average number of shares is calculated using the treasury stock method. When earnings available to Common shareholders for diluted earnings per share are greater than earnings available to Common shareholders for basic earnings per share, the calculation is anti-dilutive and diluted earnings per share are deemed to be the same as basic earnings per share. April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 Earnings Basic $ 1,488 $ 35 $ 2,153 $ 44 Cash-settled share option expense (recovery) 7 9 16 (4 ) Equity-settled share option adjustment (1 ) - (4 ) (2 ) Diluted $ 1,494 $ 44 $ 2,165 $ (38 ) Weighted average number of shares (thousands) Basic 120,696 68,670 108,183 68,668 Share options 619 77 638 94 Diluted 121,315 68,747 108,821 68,762 Earnings per share (dollars) Basic $ 12.32 $ 0.51 $ 19.90 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 12.32 $ 0.64 $ 19.90 $ 0.55 - 13 - 13. Segmented information Lumber NA EWP Pulp & Paper Europe EWP Corporate &

Other Total April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 Sales To external customers $ 1,808 $ 1,577 $ 216 $ 178 $ - $ 3,779 To other segments 31 4 - - (35 ) - $ 1,839 $ 1,581 $ 216 $ 178 $ (35 ) $ 3,779 Cost of products sold (619 ) (384 ) (144 ) (123 ) 35 (1,235 ) Freight and other distribution costs (118 ) (72 ) (37 ) (11 ) - (238 ) Export duties, net (73 ) - - - - (73 ) Amortization (39 ) (89 ) (8 ) (24 ) (2 ) (162 ) Selling, general and administration (35 ) (19 ) (10 ) (5 ) (4 ) (73 ) Equity-based compensation - - - - (12 ) (12 ) Operating earnings $ 955 $ 1,017 $ 17 $ 15 $ (18 ) $ 1,986 Finance expense, net (5 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (12 ) (20 ) Other (10 ) - 2 - 8 - Earnings before tax $ 940 $ 1,016 $ 18 $ 14 $ (22 ) $ 1,966 Currency remeasurement April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 Sales To external customers $ 678 $ 85 $ 158 $ - $ - $ 921 To other segments 26 2 - - (28 ) - $ 704 $ 87 $ 158 $ - $ (28 ) $ 921 Cost of products sold (472 ) (58 ) (113 ) - 28 (615 ) Freight and other distribution costs (93 ) (9 ) (31 ) - - (133 ) Export duties, net (30 ) - - - - (30 ) Amortization (35 ) (3 ) (7 ) - (2 ) (47 ) Selling, general and administration (26 ) (5 ) (7 ) - (1 ) (39 ) Equity-based compensation - - - - 4 4 Operating earnings $ 48 $ 12 $ - $ - $ 1 $ 61 Finance expense, net (8 ) (1 ) (1 ) - - (10 ) Other (3 ) 5 (2 ) - (2 ) (2 ) Earnings before tax $ 37 $ 16 $ (3 ) $ - $ (1 ) $ 49 - 14 - Lumber NA EWP Pulp &

Paper Europe EWP Corporate &

Other Total January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 Sales To external customers $ 3,083 $ 2,356 $ 393 $ 290 $ - $ 6,122 To other segments 56 6 - - (62 ) - 3,139 $ 2,362 $ 393 $ 290 $ (62 ) $ 6,122 Cost of products sold (1,109 ) (748 ) (269 ) (210 ) 62 (2,274 ) Freight and other distribution costs (209 ) (120 ) (70 ) (20 ) - (149 ) Export duties, net (110 ) - - - - (110 ) Amortization (78 ) (143 ) (17 ) (41 ) (5 ) (284 ) Selling, general and administration (71 ) (35 ) (18 ) (10 ) (17 ) (151 ) Equity-based compensation - - - - (19 ) (19 ) Operating earnings $ 1,562 $ 1,316 $ 19 $ 9 $ (41 ) $ 2,865 Finance expense, net (10 ) (2 ) (3 ) (1 ) (17 ) (33 ) Other (3 ) - 3 - 4 4 Earnings before tax $ 1,549 $ 1,314 $ 19 $ 8 $ (54 ) $ 2,836 Currency remeasurement January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 Sales To external customers $ 1,300 $ 188 $ 323 $ - $ - $ 1,811 To other segments 47 3 - - (50 ) - $ 1,347 $ 191 $ 323 $ - $ (50 ) $ 1,811 Cost of products sold (925 ) (140 ) (230 ) - 50 (1,245 ) Freight and other distribution costs (175 ) (20 ) (63 ) - - (258 ) Export duties, net (56 ) - - - - (56 ) Amortization (74 ) (6 ) (15 ) - (4 ) (99 ) Selling, general and administration (55 ) (10 ) (15 ) - - (80 ) Equity-based compensation - - - - (3 ) (3 ) Operating earnings $ 62 $ 15 $ - $ - $ (7 ) $ 70 Finance expense, net (17 ) (2 ) (3 ) - - (22 ) Other 9 5 1 - (8 ) 7 Earnings before tax $ 54 $ 18 $ (2 ) $ - $ (15 ) $ 55 The geographic distribution of external sales is as follows1: April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 2021 Currency

remeasurement

2020 Canada $ 629 $ 157 $ 1,036 $ 333 U.S. 2,726 568 4,362 1,127 China 136 135 254 239 Other Asia 102 57 166 101 Europe2 184 4 301 9 Other 2 - 3 2 $ 3,779 $ 921 $ 6,122 $ 1,811 1. Sales distribution is based on the location of product delivery. 2. Includes sales to the U.K. - 15 - 14. Countervailing and antidumping duty dispute Additional details can be found in Note 25 - Countervailing ('CVD') and antidumping ('ADD') duty dispute of our 2020 annual audited consolidated financial statements. Accounting policy for duties The CVD and ADD rates apply retroactively for each Period of Investigation ('POI'). We record CVD as export duty expense at the cash deposit rate until an Administrative Review ('AR') finalizes a new applicable rate for each POI. We record ADD as export duty expense by estimating the rate to be applied for each POI by using our actual results and the same calculation methodology as the United States Department of Commerce ('USDOC') and adjust when an AR finalizes a new applicable rate for each POI. The difference between the cash deposits and export duty expense is recorded on our balance sheet as export duty deposits or other liabilities as applicable, along with any true-up adjustments to finalized rates. The difference between the cash deposit amount and the amount that would have been due based on the final AR rate will incur interest based on the U.S. federally published interest rate. We record interest income on our duty deposits receivable based on this rate and will record an interest expense if the balance becomes a liability. Developments in CVD and ADD rates On April 24, 2017, the USDOC issued its preliminary determination in the CVD investigation, and on June 26, 2017, the USDOC issued its preliminary determination in the ADD investigation. On December 4, 2017, the duty rates were revised. On November 24, 2020, the USDOC finalized these rates based on its first AR of the first POI as listed below. The USDOC will continue to revise rates as it finalizes each AR POI. Effective November 30, 2020 for ADD and December 1, 2020 for CVD, shipments from Canada to the U.S. were subject to the new cash deposit rate of 7.57% for CVD and 1.40% for ADD. The cash deposit rate will change each time the USDOC finalizes a new duty rate for each AR POI. On May 20, 2021, the USDOC released the preliminary results from AR2 covering the 2019 calendar year, which indicated a rate of 4.80% for CVD and 6.58% for ADD for West Fraser. The duty rates are subject to an appeal process, and we will record an adjustment once the rates are finalized. If the AR2 rates were to be confirmed, it would result in a USD recovery of $54 million for the POI covered by AR2. This adjustment would be in addition to the amounts already recorded on our balance sheet. If these rates are finalized, our combined cash deposit rate would be revised to 11.38%. - 16 - The respective Cash Deposit Rates, the AR POI Final Rate, and the West Fraser Estimated ADD Rate for each period are as follows: Effective dates for CVD Cash Deposit

Rate AR POI Final

Rate AR1 POI April 28, 2017 - August 24, 20171 24.12 % 6.76 %3 August 25, 2017 - December 27, 20171 - - December 28, 2017 - December 31, 20172 17.99 % 6.76 %3 January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018 17.99 % 7.57 %3 AR2 POI January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019 17.99 % n/a 5 AR3 POI January 1, 2020 - November 30, 2020 17.99 % n/a 6 December 1, 2020 - December 31, 20204 7.57 % n/a 6 AR4 POI January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021 7.57 % n/a 7 1. On April 24, 2017, the USDOC issued its preliminary rate in the CVD investigation. The requirement that we make cash deposits for CVD was suspended on August 24, 2017, until the USDOC published the revised rate. 2. On December 4, 2017, the USDOC revised our CVD Cash Deposit Rate effective December 28, 2017. 3. On February 3, 2020, the USDOC issued a preliminary CVD rate and, on November 24, 2020, a final CVD rate for the AR1 POI. This table only reflects the final rate. 4. Effective December 1, 2020, shipments from Canada to the U.S. were subject to the new Cash Deposit rate of 7.57% for CVD. 5. On May 20, 2021 the USDOC announced the CVD preliminary rate of 4.80% for AR2. The duty rates are subject to an appeal process, and we will record an adjustment once the rates are finalized sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. 6. The CVD rate for the AR3 POI will be adjusted when AR3 is complete and the USDOC finalizes the rate, which is not expected until 2022. 7. The CVD rate for the AR4 POI will be adjusted when AR4 is complete and the USDOC finalizes the rate, which is not expected until 2023. Effective dates for ADD Cash Deposit

Rate AR POI Final

Rate West Fraser

Estimated

Rate AR1 POI June 30, 2017 - December 3, 20171 6.76 % 1.40 %3 1.46 % December 4, 2017 - December 31, 20172 5.57 % 1.40 %3 1.46 % January 1, 2018 - December 31, 2018 5.57 % 1.40 %3 1.46 % AR2 POI January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019 5.57 % n/a 5 4.65 % AR3 POI January 1, 2020 - November 29, 2020 5.57 % n/a 6 3.40 % November 30, 2020 - December 31, 20204 1.40 % n/a 6 3.40 % AR4 POI January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021 1.40 % n/a 7 4.09 % 1. On June 26, 2017, the USDOC issued its preliminary rate in the ADD investigation effective June 30, 2017. 2. On December 4, 2017, the USDOC revised our ADD Cash Deposit Rate effective December 4, 2017. 3. On February 3, 2020, the USDOC issued a preliminary ADD Rate and, on November 24, 2020, a final CVD rate for the AR1 POI. This table only reflects the final rate. 4. Effective November 30, 2020, shipments from Canada to the U.S. were subject to the new Cash Deposit Rate of 1.40% for ADD. 5. On May 20, 2021, the USDOC announced the ADD preliminary rate of 6.58% for AR2. The duty rates are subject to an appeal process, and we will record an adjustment once the rates are finalized sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. 6. The ADD rate for the AR3 POI will be adjusted when AR3 is complete and the USDOC finalizes the rate, which is not expected until 2022. 7. The ADD rate for the AR4 POI will be adjusted when AR4 is complete and the USDOC finalizes the rate, which is not expected until 2023. - 17 - Impact on earnings The following table reconciles our cash deposits paid during the period to the amount recorded in our earnings statement. April 1 to June 30 January 1 to June 30 Currency

remeasurement Currency

remeasurement 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash deposits paid1 $ (55 ) $ (31 ) $ (84 ) $ (63 ) Adjust to West Fraser Estimated ADD rate2 (18 ) 1 (26 ) 7 Export duties, net 3 $ (73 ) $ (30 ) $ (110 ) $ (56 ) 1. Represents combined CVD and ADD cash deposit rate of 8.97% for Q1 and Q2 of 2021 and 23.56% for Q1 and Q2 of 2020. 2. Represents adjustment to West Fraser Estimated ADD rate of 4.09% for Q2-21, 3.77% for Q1-21 and 2.27% for Q2-20. 3. The total represents the combined CVD cash deposit rate and West Fraser Estimated ADD rate of 11.66% for Q2-21, 11.34% for Q1-21, and 20.26% for Q2-20. Impact on the balance sheet Each period of investigation is subject to independent administrative reviews performed by the USDOC, and the results must be accounted for separately. Export duty deposits receivable is represented by: Export duty deposits January 1 to June 30

2021 Currency remeasurement

January 1 to December 31

2020 Beginning balance $ 178 $ 61 Export duties recognized as long-term duty deposits receivable related to AR1, AR2, and AR3 - 104 Interest recognized on the long-term duty deposits receivable 2 13 Ending balance $ 180 $ 178 For AR4, we have recorded a long-term duty payable related to ADD for the difference between the 1.40% Cash Deposit Rate and our West Fraser Estimated Rate of 4.09%. However, the final liabilities associated with the export duties is not determined until the completion of the administrative review performed by the USDOC. Export duties payable is represented by: Export duties payable (note 7) January 1 to June 30

2021 Beginning balance $ - Export duties recognized as long-term duties payable related to AR4 (25 ) Ending balance $ (25 ) As at June 30, 2021, export duties paid and payable on deposit with the USDOC are $621 million. AR2, AR3 and AR4 During the second quarter of 2021, the USDOC issued the preliminary duty rates for AR2 (POI January 1 to December 31, 2019) and these rates are expected to be finalized by the fourth quarter of 2021. AR3 (POI January 1 to December 31, 2020) commenced in April 2021, and the rates are expected to be finalized sometime in 2022. AR4 (POI January 1 to December 31, 2021) is expected to commence in 2022 with the results finalized in 2023. We have been selected as a mandatory respondent for AR3, which will result in West Fraser continuing to be subject to a company-specific rate. - 18 - Appeals Our 2020 annual MD&A included in our 2020 Annual Report includes details on Softwood Lumber Dispute appeals. Notwithstanding the deposit rates assigned under the investigations, our final liability for CVD and ADD will not be determined until each annual administrative review process is complete and related appeal processes are concluded. - 19 - Attachments Original document

