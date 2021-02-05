Log in
West Fraser Timber : Investor Presentation January

02/05/2021 | 12:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

2

General: This presentation and comments associated with it contains historical information, descriptions of current circumstances and statements about potential future developments and anticipated financial results. Readers are cautioned that this presentation is qualified in its entirety by reference to, and must be read in conjunction with, the information contained in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s (WFT's) and Norbord Inc.'s (Norbord's) management's discussion and analysis for the annual and interim periods ended December 31, 2019, (Annual MD&A) and for the interim period end September 30, 2020 (Q3 MD&A) for West Fraser and October 3, 2020 for Norbord, and the company's annual audited and interim financial statements for such periods available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A person is not entitled to rely on parts of the information contained in this presentation to the exclusion of others.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-LookingStatements and Information: Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things:

  • the anticipated completion of the Transaction and timing for such completion;
  • potential impact on West Fraser's and Norbord's earnings, cash flows, margin performance, shareholder returns and costs leadership;
  • integration of Norbord management and operations, cost savings and impacts on customer relationships and growth opportunities;
  • impact on West Fraser's and Norbord's capital markets profile;
  • approval of the action by West Fraser and Norbord shareholders;
  • obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfying closing conditions;
  • the listing of West Fraser's common shares on the NYSE; and
  • the applicability of the exemption under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act to the securities issuable in the Transaction.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect West Fraser and Norbord's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by West Fraser and Norbord, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. West Fraser and Norbord caution the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and West Fraser and Norbord have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following:

  • the ability to consummate the Transaction;
  • the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals;
  • the satisfaction of other conditions the consummation of the Transaction;
  • the ability of West Fraser to successfully integrate the operations, management and employees of Norbord and achieve cost savings;
  • the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
  • changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets;
  • changes in applicable laws;
  • compliance with extensive government regulation; and
  • the diversion of management time on the Transaction.

Certain of these factors are identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities. Although West Fraser and Norbord have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. West Fraser and Norbord do not intend, nor do they assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Non-IFRSMeasures: This presentation makes reference to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively "Non-IFRS measures"). Both West Fraser and Norbord believe that, in addition to earnings, these Non-IFRS measures are useful performance indicators for investors with regard to operating and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used to evaluate the operating and financial performance of our operating segments, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. These Non-IFRS measures are not generally accepted financial measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Investors are cautioned that none of these Non-IFRS measures should be considered as an alternative to earnings, earnings per share ("EPS"), or cash flow, as determined in accordance with IFRS. As there is no standardized method of calculating any of these Non-IFRS measures, our method of calculating each of them may differ from the methods used by other entities and, accordingly, our use of any of these Non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Accordingly, these Non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is the combination of the Adjusted EBITDA as reported by each company. The reconciliation of the Non-IFRS measures used and presented by both Companies to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is shown in each company's annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis.

External Information: Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external source, it should not be interpreted that WFT or Norbord has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate. Some of the information presented herein is based on or derived from statements by third parties and has not been independently verified by or on behalf by WFT or Norbord, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein.

Terminology: References in this presentation to "MMfbm" or "mmfbm" mean million board feet, "SPF" means spruce-pine-fir and "SYP" means southern yellow pine. References to "MMsf", refer to million square feet of plywood and OSB, and references to MMsf-3/8" refer to million square feet of OSB on a 3/8" thickness basis.

Benefits of Wood | Reducing GHGs

4

In Canada, natural forests managed for timber production are a net carbon sink

West Fraser's Actions:

  • Carbon stored in products:
    9.4 million tonnes of CO2e (2019)
  • 75% of energy renewable
    • 69% from biomass
  • Reduced absolute GHGs 5%

(vs. baseline 2005)

    • GHG emissions intensity reduced 9% since 2005 in solid wood manufacturing
  • GHGs reduced 13% Y.O.Y.

(2019 vs 2018)

Sustainable Forestry, Renewable Resource

5

West Fraser is well-positioned to successfully transition to a lower-carbon global economy.

ESG reporting & SASB disclosures:

Westfraser.com/ESG-report

Product & Geographic Diversification

6

Lumber - 33 mills

Panels - 7 mills

Pulp and Paper - 5 mills

SPF

3.5

Bfbm

Plywood:

860 MMsf3/8"

NBSK:

570 Mtonnes

SYP

3.2

Bfbm

MDF:

250 MMsf3/4"

BCTMP:

690 Mtonnes

Newsprint: 135 Mtonnes

Total

6.7

Bfbm

LVL:

2.6 MMcf

Energy

870 GWhrs

Lumber

Panels

Pulp

2019 Revenue Mix by Business Segment

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

2019 Revenue Mix by Country

US

Canada

China

Other

0%

10%

20%

30%

40%

50%

60%

70%

80%

90%

100%

Diversified across multiple end uses

Operations Diversification

7

Strategically located close to key timber regions and product markets

West Fraser Evolving Lumber Capacity

8

Capacity 2004 2.8 Billion feet

Capacity 2020E 6.7 Billion feet

US South

11%

Alberta

12%

4.0

BBF

3.0

2.4

2.3

1.0

Capacity

1.6

2.0

0.0

2015

British

Columbia

27%

US South

48%

British

Columbia

77%

Alberta

25%

3.1

3.2

3.2

2.5

2.4

2.5

2.2

1.8

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.7

2016

2017

2018

2019

BC AB US South

Production capacity sourced from low cost timber regions

Source: Public filings

Consolidated Financial Results

9

CAD$ Millions

Adjusted EBITDA

Q3-20

Q2-20

Lumber

$

552

$

156

Panels

51

20

Pulp & Paper

5

10

Corporate/Other

(3)

(2)

Total

$

605

$

184

Adjusted EBITDA

35.80%

14.40%

margin

CAD$ Millions

Q3-20

Q2-20

Sales

$

1,690

$

1,276

Costs and Expenses

1,203

1,193

Operating earnings

487

83

Finance Expense

(11)

(13)

Other

(11)

(3)

Earnings before Tax

$

465

$

67

Tax provision

(115)

(19)

Earnings

$

350

$

48

EPS Diluted

$

5.09

$

.70

Improved wood products pricing, reduced costs, increased volumes

  • Adjusted EBITDAis defined as operating earnings plus amortization, equity-based compensation, and export duties.

Lumber EBITDA Margin (net of duties)10

25%

20%

15%

3 of last 4 years > 20%

Actual

10 year average

Trend

10%

5%

0%

Strategic Pillars:

  • Strategically position capacity in low cost jurisdictions, accessible to end markets
  • Modernize operations and leverage capital investment for efficiency
  • Manage risk prudently

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Ytd 09-20

Tightening supply, improving demand, capital and operational execution

Capital Investment

Capital Expenditure vs Amortization

$500

200%

$400

150%

$300

100%

$200

50%

$100

$0

0%

2015 2016

2017 2018 2019

Ytd

Q3-20

Capital

Depreciation

Percent

2019 Segment Capital Expenditure

$39 $9

$23

$339

Lumber Panels Pulp and Paper Corporate

11

Grade

Capacity /

Recovery

Production

Modernization

initiatives

2019 Capital Expenditure by type

$29

$127

$254

Profit improvement

Maintenance

Safety

Consistent investment in the operations

Liquidity

12

Available liquidity

Scheduled maturities

$1,500

$900

$800

$1,000

$700

$600

$500

$500

$400

$300

$200

$0

$100

$0

2017

2018

2019

Q119 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Bank lines

Cash

Term loan

Notes

Revolvers

Debt to capitalization

60%

40%

20%

0%

2017

2018

2019

Q219

Q419

Q120

Q220

Q320

Actual

Maximum

Available liquidity improved to $1.3 billion

Cash consists of cash and short-term investments less cheques issued in excess of funds on deposit.

Balanced Capital allocation

13

Debt service, 4%

Net Cash, 6%

Dividends &

Buybacks, 32%Capital

Expenditure,

43%

Consistently deploying capital to create value

Acquisitions, 15%

Final AR1 Duty rates

14

Duties Assessed as a portion of Total Expense (CAD)

$80

$70

$60

$30

$50

$30

$40

$22

$30

$21

$19

$20

$24

$36

$28

$10

$20

$17

$13

$8

$4

$0

Q217

Q317

Q417

Q118

Q218

Q318

Q418

($10)

($22)

($20)

($30)

Duties Assessed

Excess Expense

  • Duties Assessed represents the duty determination for the period presented at the applicable AR1 rate
  • Excess expense represents the difference between the Duties Assessed for the period presented and the expense recorded for the period.
    • In Q4 of 2017, an adjustment was recorded for the updates to the deposit rates and the estimated antidumping duty, the adjustment related to the entire 2017 period resulting in a negative expense for that period.

Excess Duties Paid (USD) $120

$104

$100

$80

$60

$44

$40

$20

$0

2017 2018 Excess Duties Paid

  • Represents Cash Deposits made in each year in excess of the Assessed Duties at the completion of AR1

US $148M of excess duties deposited for 2017 and 2018 periods

North America Lumber End Use and Consumption

16

North America Lumber End Use 2020E

Non-residential Other

6%

New

Residential

31%

Industrial

23%

Residential improvements

and industrial demand

are lower volatility

demand drivers

Residential Improvements

40%

Billion ft

North America Lumber Consumption

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

Housing Construction

Residential Improvements

Industrial/Other

Source: FEA

Demand conditions

U.S. Housing Starts (not seasonally adjusted)

160

140

Starts

120

100

80

Seasonally adjusted:

M

60

2018:

1,250

40

2019:

1,290

20

2020: 1,369 Ytd November

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D

2018

2019

2020

Source: US Census Bureau

North America Offshore Exports

600

500

MMfbm

400

300

200

2018:

5,972

2019:

4,969

100

2020: 3,292

Ytd November

0

J F M A M J J A S O N D

2018 2019 2020

Source: Statistics Canada, US Census, FEA

17

Leading indicator of Remodeling Activity

Repairs

$340

8.0%

ImprovementsMovingQtrand

$330

7.0%

ChangeofrateMovingQtr4

$320

6.0%

$310

5.0%

$300

4.0%

$290

3.0%

$280

2.0%

$270

1.0%

$260

4

$250

0.0%

Q117 Q217 Q317 Q417 Q118 Q218 Q318 Q418 Q119 Q219 Q319 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320

$B

Expenditures

% change

Source: Harvard Joint Centre for Housing Studies

World Chemical Pulp Demand

6.5

tonnes

6.0

5.5

MM

5.0

2018:

61.2

4.5

2019:

64.3

2020: 60.4 Ytd November

4.0

J F M A M J J A S O N D

2018 2019 2020

Source: PPPC

Market fundamentals strong for wood products

Supply conditions

Total North America Lumber Supply (Production)

20.0

Feet

15.0

BoardBillion

10.0

5.0

0.0

Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

Canada US Imports

18

North America Lumber Supply (Production)

2019

Canada Other

24%US South

32%

BC

US Other17% 27%

North America Lumber Supply (Production)

6.0

Feet

5.0

4.0

Board

3.0

Billion

2.0

1.0

Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19Q1-20Q2-20Q3-20

BC

US South

US Other

Source: FEA, management estimate

North America Offshore Imports

600

2018:

1,554

500

2019:

1,506

Ytd Q3-20

1,429

MMfbm

400

300

200

100

0

Q1-18

Q2-18

Q3-18

Q4-18

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20

Source: Statistics Canada, US Census, FEA

Regional supply rebalancing, limited supply growth

Billion BF

North American Lumber Production

90

US Housing

Starts

80 2.1 Million

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

19

25

US Housing

Starts

1.4 Million

20

15

10

5

Billion BF

0

0

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

Canada

US

US South (R axis)

Canada BC (R axis)

US West (R axis)

ON + PQ (R axis)

Source: FEA, management estimates

100,000 housing starts = ~1 BBF

Lumber production growth constrained in Canada

Prices trending higher

20

$/Mfbm

SPF 2x4 Benchmark History

$1,000

$948

$800

$600

$629

$400

$403

$200

$245

$312

$153

$-

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

SPF 2x4 W

Cycle Trough

Cycle Peak

Linear (SPF 2x4 W)

Linear (SPF 2x4 W)

$/Mfbm

SYP 2x4 Benchmark History

$1,200

$964

$1,000

$800

$589

$600

$483

$400

$200

$301

$332

$229

$-

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

SYP 2x4 W

Cycle Trough

Cycle Peaks

Linear (SYP 2x4 W)

Linear (SYP 2x4 W)

BC Interior Log Supply Conditions

21

65

14

60

12

Million m3 (AAC and Harvest)

55

10

Billion BF (softwood lumber production)

50

8

45

6

40

4

35

2

30

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

AAC M3

Harvest M3

Softwood Lumber Production (BBF)

Source: FEA

BC Interior SPF Purchase Log Cost

$110

$100

$90

$/M3

$80

$70

$60

$50

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: BC Forest Service

BC log supply remains constrained

Growth, Stability, Resilience: Greater Diversity in Products,

23

Geography and End Use

KEY STATISTICS

5,909

8,691

LTM MMfbm LUMBER SHIPMENTS

LTM MMsf ENGINEERED WOOD

SHIPMENTS(1)

US$5,920mm US$1,249mm

C$7,960mm C$1,679mm

LTM REVENUE

LTM ADJUSTED EBITDA

Note: Engineered Wood includes OSB, Plywood, MDF, LVL

  1. Shipments do not include LVL. Panels converted to 3/8" basis
  2. Segmented EBITDA does not include unallocated corporate expenses
  3. Excludes European sales

Diverse Operating Footprint

24

Strategic Rationale: Customer Relevance | Diversification | Growth

25

Organizational Capability - Stronger Together

  • Combining two highly skilled and recognized high performance teams creates a critical mass of talent and capability in key regions
  • Combination of leadership of both companies in key roles supports continuity for customers and smooth integration
  • Scale in key regions supports recruitment, retention and development initiatives to attract and maintain top talent

Enhanced

Resilience

  • Increased scale and diversity across products, end markets and geographies provides stronger financial ability to weather volatility and deliver returns through the cycle
  • Enhances current cost and margin performance through synergies of up to US$61 million annually

Strategic Growth

Potential

Combined business will have the a combined footprint and financial capacity to accelerate growth in North American lumber [and industrial panels segments], as well as in both lumber and OSB in Europe

Enhanced Capital

Markets Profile

  • Scale and strong balance sheet is expected to contribute to a reduced cost of capital
  • West Fraser intends list on the New York Stock Exchange prior to closing of the transaction and begin reporting its financials in U.S. dollars

Expanded, Higher Value Customer Relationships

  • Diverse product offerings make West Fraser a more relevant, efficient and valuable supplier to its principal pro- dealer, homebuilder, and building construction customer segments
  • Broader market perspective and better understanding of demand drivers from multiple products, a wider geographic presence, and a larger customer base

Transaction Summary

26

Transaction Structure

  • West Fraser to acquire Norbord via Plan of Arrangement
  • Unanimously recommended by the Board of Directors of West Fraser and Norbord
  • Voting support agreements representing 19% of West Fraser shares and 43% of Norbord shares, including Brookfield and controlled entities

Proforma Ownership

56 %

44 %

(fully diluted basis)

WEST FRASER

NORBORD

Combined

• Will be led by existing West Fraser management team

Company

• West Fraser's Hank Ketcham as Chairman, Ray Ferris as CEO, Chris

Virostek as CFO

Profile

• Norbord CEO Peter Wijnbergen will be appointed President, Engineered

Wood, responsible for the company's OSB, plywood, particleboard,

MDF and veneer operations

• Sean McLaren, currently West Fraser's Vice President, US Lumber will

be appointed President, Solid Wood, responsible for all the company's

lumber operations

• Head office in Vancouver with regional offices in Toronto, Quesnel,

Memphis, Cowie

• Board with 12 members, 2 independent members of Norbord Board to

join New West Fraser Board post-closing

• West Fraser intends to list on NYSE on or prior to closing of the

Transaction and begin reporting its financials in US dollars

Consideration

  • Norbord shareholders to receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share held
  • Represents C$49.35 (US$37.78) per Norbord common share based on the closing price of West Fraser common shares on November 18, 2020
  • 13.6% premium to the closing price of Norbord's shares on the
    TSX on November 18, 2020 and a premium of 8% based on the 10 day volume weighted average trading prices of both companies

Key Approvals & Conditions

  • Approval from > 50% of West Fraser and > 66 2/3% of Norbord shareholders at special shareholder meetings to be held in January 2021
  • Competition Act (Canada) and expiration of waiting period under US Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (United States)
  • Customary court and regulatory approvals

Anticipated Timeline

27

January 2020

• Shareholder meetings

December 2020

  • Mailing of Shareholder materials
  • Ongoing regulatory reviews

November 2020

  • Regulatory filings

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

28

These materials have been prepared by Management of the Company. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of these materials. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer,

solicitation or sale of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction

in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent their prior registration or qualification or an applicable exemption from the applicable registration or qualification requirements.

"WFT" - Toronto Stock Exchange

www.WestFraser.com

Appendix

Earnings Sensitivity to Key Variables

30

Estimated Earnings Sensitivity to Key Variables1 (2019)

(based on 2019 production - $ millions)

Factor

Variation

Change in pre-tax earnings

Lumber price

US$10 (per Mfbm)

78

Plywood price

Cdn$10 (per Msf)

8

NBSK price

US$10 (per tonne)

6

BCTMP price

US$10 (per tonne)

9

U.S. - Canadian $

US$0.01 (per Cdn$)

28

exchange rate

  1. Each sensitivity has been calculated on the basis that all other variables remain constant and assumes year end foreign exchange rates.
  2. Excludes exchange impact of translation of US. Dollar-denominated debt and other monetary items. Reflects the amount of the initial US$0.01 change; additional changes are substantially, but not exactly, linear.

2019 ESG Report

31

Full 2019 ESG Report

SASB, GRI & TCFD disclosures

westfraser.com/ESG-Report

ESG Report Highlights http://bit.ly/WF-ESG-2019

Attractive ESG attributes, significantly upgraded reporting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
