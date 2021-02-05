West Fraser Timber : Investor Presentation January
January 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
General: This presentation and comments associated with it contains historical information, descriptions of current circumstances and statements about potential future developments and anticipated financial results. Readers are cautioned that this presentation is qualified in its entirety by reference to, and must be read in conjunction with, the information contained in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s (WFT's) and Norbord Inc.'s (Norbord's) management's discussion and analysis for the annual and interim periods ended December 31, 2019, (Annual MD&A) and for the interim period end September 30, 2020 (Q3 MD&A) for West Fraser and October 3, 2020 for Norbord, and the company's annual audited and interim financial statements for such periods available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A person is not entitled to rely on parts of the information contained in this presentation to the exclusion of others.
Cautionary Note RegardingForward-LookingStatements and Information: Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things:
the anticipated completion of the Transaction and timing for such completion;
potential impact on West Fraser's and Norbord's earnings, cash flows, margin performance, shareholder returns and costs leadership;
integration of Norbord management and operations, cost savings and impacts on customer relationships and growth opportunities;
impact on West Fraser's and Norbord's capital markets profile;
approval of the action by West Fraser and Norbord shareholders;
obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfying closing conditions;
the listing of West Fraser's common shares on the NYSE; and
the applicability of the exemption under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act to the securities issuable in the Transaction.
These forward-looking statements and information reflect West Fraser and Norbord's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by West Fraser and Norbord, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. West Fraser and Norbord caution the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and West Fraser and Norbord have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following:
the ability to consummate the Transaction;
the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and shareholder approvals;
the satisfaction of other conditions the consummation of the Transaction;
the ability of West Fraser to successfully integrate the operations, management and employees of Norbord and achieve cost savings;
the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the Transaction on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets;
changes in applicable laws;
compliance with extensive government regulation; and
the diversion of management time on the Transaction.
Certain of these factors are identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed with Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities. Although West Fraser and Norbord have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. West Fraser and Norbord do not intend, nor do they assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.
Non-IFRSMeasures: This presentation makes reference to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively "Non-IFRS measures"). Both West Fraser and Norbord believe that, in addition to earnings, these Non-IFRS measures are useful performance indicators for investors with regard to operating and financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used to evaluate the operating and financial performance of our operating segments, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions. These Non-IFRS measures are not generally accepted financial measures under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Investors are cautioned that none of these Non-IFRS measures should be considered as an alternative to earnings, earnings per share ("EPS"), or cash flow, as determined in accordance with IFRS. As there is no standardized method of calculating any of these Non-IFRS measures, our method of calculating each of them may differ from the methods used by other entities and, accordingly, our use of any of these Non-IFRS measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by other entities. Accordingly, these Non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is the combination of the Adjusted EBITDA as reported by each company. The reconciliation of the Non-IFRS measures used and presented by both Companies to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is shown in each company's annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis.
External Information: Where this presentation quotes any information or statistics from any external source, it should not be interpreted that WFT or Norbord has adopted or endorsed such information or statistics as being accurate. Some of the information presented herein is based on or derived from statements by third parties and has not been independently verified by or on behalf by WFT or Norbord, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this information or any other information or opinions contained herein.
Terminology: References in this presentation to "MMfbm" or "mmfbm" mean million board feet, "SPF" means spruce-pine-fir and "SYP" means southern yellow pine. References to "MMsf", refer to million square feet of plywood and OSB, and references to MMsf-3/8" refer to million square feet of OSB on a 3/8" thickness basis.
Benefits of Wood | Reducing GHGs
In Canada, natural forests managed for timber production are a net carbon sink
West Fraser's Actions:
Carbon stored in products:
9.4 million tonnes of CO2e (2019)
75% of energy renewable
69% from biomass
Reduced absolute GHGs 5%
(vs. baseline 2005)
GHG emissions intensity reduced 9% since 2005 in solid wood manufacturing
Adjusted EBITDAis defined as operating earnings plus amortization, equity-based compensation, and export duties.
Lumber EBITDA Margin (net of duties)10
25%
20%
15%
3 of last 4 years > 20%
Actual
10 year average
Trend
10%
5%
0%
Strategic Pillars:
Strategically position capacity in low cost jurisdictions, accessible to end markets
Modernize operations and leverage capital investment for efficiency
Manage risk prudently
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Ytd 09-20
Tightening supply, improving demand, capital and operational execution
Capital Investment
Capital Expenditure vs Amortization
$500
200%
$400
150%
$300
100%
$200
50%
$100
$0
0%
2015 2016
2017 2018 2019
Ytd
Q3-20
Capital
Depreciation
Percent
2019 Segment Capital Expenditure
$39 $9
$23
$339
Lumber Panels Pulp and Paper Corporate
Grade
Capacity /
Recovery
Production
Modernization
initiatives
2019 Capital Expenditure by type
$29
$127
$254
Profit improvement
Maintenance
Safety
Consistent investment in the operations
Liquidity
Available liquidity
Scheduled maturities
$1,500
$900
$800
$1,000
$700
$600
$500
$500
$400
$300
$200
$0
$100
$0
2017
2018
2019
Q119 Q419 Q120 Q220 Q320
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Bank lines
Cash
Term loan
Notes
Revolvers
Debt to capitalization
60%
40%
20%
0%
2017
2018
2019
Q219
Q419
Q120
Q220
Q320
Actual
Maximum
Available liquidity improved to $1.3 billion
Cash consists of cash and short-term investments less cheques issued in excess of funds on deposit.
Balanced Capital allocation
Debt service, 4%
Net Cash, 6%
Dividends &
Buybacks, 32%Capital
Expenditure,
43%
Consistently deploying capital to create value
Acquisitions, 15%
Final AR1 Duty rates
14
Duties Assessed as a portion of Total Expense (CAD)
$80
$70
$60
$30
$50
$30
$40
$22
$30
$21
$19
$20
$24
$36
$28
$10
$20
$17
$13
$8
$4
$0
Q217
Q317
Q417
Q118
Q218
Q318
Q418
($10)
($22)
($20)
($30)
Duties Assessed
Excess Expense
Duties Assessed represents the duty determination for the period presented at the applicable AR1 rate
Excess expense represents the difference between the Duties Assessed for the period presented and the expense recorded for the period.
In Q4 of 2017, an adjustment was recorded for the updates to the deposit rates and the estimated antidumping duty, the adjustment related to the entire 2017 period resulting in a negative expense for that period.
Excess Duties Paid (USD) $120
$104
$100
$80
$60
$44
$40
$20
$0
2017 2018 Excess Duties Paid
Represents Cash Deposits made in each year in excess of the Assessed Duties at the completion of AR1
US $148M of excess duties deposited for 2017 and 2018 periods
Combining two highly skilled and recognized high performance teams creates a critical mass of talent and capability in key regions
Combination of leadership of both companies in key roles supports continuity for customers and smooth integration
Scale in key regions supports recruitment, retention and development initiatives to attract and maintain top talent
Enhanced
Resilience
Increased scale and diversity across products, end markets andgeographies provides stronger financial ability to weather volatility and deliver returns through the cycle
Enhances current cost and margin performance through synergies of up to US$61 million annually
Strategic Growth
Potential
Combined business will have the a combined footprint and financial capacity to accelerate growth in North American lumber [and industrial panels segments], as well as in both lumber and OSB in Europe
Enhanced Capital
Markets Profile
Scale and strong balance sheet is expected to contribute to a reduced cost of capital
West Fraser intends list on the New York Stock Exchange prior to closing of the transaction and begin reporting its financials in U.S. dollars
Expanded, Higher Value Customer Relationships
Diverse product offerings make West Fraser a more relevant, efficient and valuable supplier to its principal pro- dealer, homebuilder, and building construction customer segments
Broader market perspective and better understanding of demand drivers from multiple products, a wider geographic presence, and a larger customer base
Transaction Summary
Transaction Structure
West Fraser to acquire Norbord via Plan of Arrangement
Unanimously recommended by the Board of Directors of West Fraser and Norbord
Voting support agreements representing 19% of West Fraser shares and 43% of Norbord shares, includingBrookfield and controlled entities
Proforma Ownership
56 %
44 %
(fully diluted basis)
WEST FRASER
NORBORD
Combined
• Will be led by existing West Fraser management team
Company
• West Fraser's Hank Ketcham as Chairman, Ray Ferris as CEO, Chris
Virostek as CFO
Profile
• Norbord CEO Peter Wijnbergen will be appointed President, Engineered
Wood, responsible for the company's OSB, plywood, particleboard,
MDF and veneer operations
• Sean McLaren, currently West Fraser's Vice President, US Lumber will
be appointed President, Solid Wood, responsible for all the company's
lumber operations
• Head office in Vancouver with regional offices in Toronto, Quesnel,
Memphis, Cowie
• Board with 12 members, 2 independent members of Norbord Board to
join New West Fraser Board post-closing
• West Fraser intends to list on NYSE on or prior to closing of the
Transaction and begin reporting its financials in US dollars
Consideration
Norbord shareholders to receive 0.675 of a West Fraser share for each Norbord share held
Represents C$49.35 (US$37.78) per Norbord common share based on the closing price of West Fraser common shares on November 18, 2020
13.6% premium to the closing price of Norbord's shares on the
TSX on November 18, 2020 and a premium of 8% based on the 10 day volume weighted average trading prices of both companies
Key Approvals & Conditions
Approval from > 50% of West Fraser and > 66 2/3% of Norbord shareholders at special shareholder meetings to be held in January 2021
Competition Act (Canada) and expiration of waiting period under US Hart-Scott-Rodino Act (United States)
Customary court and regulatory approvals
Anticipated Timeline
January 2020
• Shareholder meetings
December 2020
Mailing of Shareholder materials
Ongoing regulatory reviews
November 2020
Regulatory filings
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
These materials have been prepared by Management of the Company. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of these materials. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, and shall not constitute an offer,
solicitation or sale of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction
in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent their prior registration or qualification or an applicable exemption from the applicable registration or qualification requirements.
"WFT" - Toronto Stock Exchange
Appendix
Earnings Sensitivity to Key Variables
30
Estimated Earnings Sensitivity to Key Variables1 (2019)
(based on 2019 production - $ millions)
Factor
Variation
Change in pre-tax earnings
Lumber price
US$10 (per Mfbm)
78
Plywood price
Cdn$10 (per Msf)
8
NBSK price
US$10 (per tonne)
6
BCTMP price
US$10 (per tonne)
9
U.S. - Canadian $
US$0.01 (per Cdn$)
28
exchange rate
Each sensitivity has been calculated on the basis that all other variables remain constant and assumes year end foreign exchange rates.
Excludes exchange impact of translation of US. Dollar-denominated debt and other monetary items. Reflects the amount of the initial US$0.01 change; additional changes are substantially, but not exactly, linear.
