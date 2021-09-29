Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFG   CA9528451052

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

(WFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

West Fraser Timber : NEWS RELEASE WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD (Form 6-K)

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Notice of Third Quarter Results Conference Call

Vancouver, B.C. - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX and NYSE: WFG) will hold an analysts' conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial: 1-888-390-0605 (Toll-free North America) or (416) 764-8609 (Toll number) or connect on the webcast.

Please let the operator know you wish to participate in the West Fraser conference call chaired by Mr. Ray Ferris, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst community will be invited to ask questions.

The call will be recorded for webcasting purposes and will be available on our website at www.westfraser.com. West Fraser's third quarter 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The Company

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

For More Information

West Fraser Investors:

Robert B. Winslow, CFA

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Tel. (416) 777-4426

shareholder@westfraser.com

West Fraser Media:

Heather Colpitts

Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel. (416) 643-8838

shareholder@westfraser.com

Disclaimer

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
06:12aWEST FRASER TIMBER : NEWS RELEASE WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD (Form 6-K)
PU
09/28WEST FRASER TIMBER : Notice of Third Quarter Results Conference Call
PR
09/27RBC CAPITAL MARKETS ON : Paper, Packaging & Forest Products
MT
09/22WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08WEST FRASER BRIEF : Adds Has Reduced Operating Schedules at Multiple Locations and Anticip..
MT
09/08WEST FRASER BRIEF : Says Has Adjusted Output at its BC SPF, US South SYP, North American O..
MT
09/08WEST FRASER BRIEF : Declares Dividend and Provides Operational Update
MT
09/08WEST FRASER TIMBER : Declares Dividend and Provides Operational Update
AQ
09/08West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares and Class B Co..
CI
09/02WEST FRASER TIMBER : to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Event on September 16
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 089 M 10 311 M 10 311 M
Net income 2021 3 695 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
Net cash 2021 2 083 M 1 641 M 1 641 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,10x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 11 657 M 9 186 M 9 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 104,70 CAD
Average target price 142,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond W. Ferris President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Andrew Virostek Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Henry Holman Ketcham Chairman
Chuck Watkins Vice President-Capital & Technology
Robert Lawrence Phillips Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.28.03%9 186
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.141.78%6 818
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION69.76%6 009
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.26.07%4 304
CANFOR CORPORATION22.80%2 857
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP20.89%2 471