West High Yield W H Y Resources : Application Period

WHY has limited their application and the information provided to a 2 year pilot project with extraction of only 249,000 tons of ore, to avoid the threshold of a large-scale environmental assessment. The proponents told the community that they intend to expand the mine site with additional applications after two years. The community would like to know, prior to any pilot, the full scope of the project and the effect it could have in their lives and future generations. The potential hidden social, environmental, and economic costs of this mine in the short and long term should be considered when planning this project that will affect the life of "Beautiful British Columbia" citizens. How can the province balance the right of the applicant to just a two year mining proposal and ensure the local communities receive informed consent for a potentially longer term and more invasive project?