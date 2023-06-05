West High Yield W H Y Resources : Asbestos and Other Airborne Chemicals

Within the ore there are proven traces of asbestos. With trucks driving through the center of town, estimated at every 7-10 minutes, 7 days per week, the exposure to asbestos, or other chemicals in the ore dust, is possible. Any exposure to asbestos is a serious health risk. The tests that have been done, although they might be according to the minimum regulations, are not enough to ensure the exposure to asbestos is not a threat to our communities.How will the government evaluate the contradicting reports of asbestos at the mine site? How will the government monitor potential asbestos contamination at the mine site and in the transport trucks traveling through our communities? How will dust be monitored for such chemicals?