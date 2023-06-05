West High Yield W H Y Resources : Economic Impacts

Rossland has been named one of the best small mountain towns in Canada to live in, according to Map Quest Travel, and has worked hard to establish itself as a travel and tourist destination.. Rossland accommodation revenue from tourism reached a record in 2022, where "Total accommodation revenue was $9.5 million, a 40 per cent increase over the best year prior to the pandemic in 2019." (Rossland News May 26, 2023). Rossland residents have invested significantly over the last 20+ years in the city center and surrounding trails, parks and recreation areas to become a four season outdoor recreation destination. Many shops and services, and the economic activity in general, is focused on catering to this market. Many of the residents of Rossland choose to live here because of the quality of life that the area offers (ie, close access to wild nature, peace and quiet, clean water, calm streets, world class winter and summer recreation possibilities, including trails that are tourist attractions). Rossland is a popular tourist destination for mountain biking and all types of skiing. In 2012, Rossland was named the "Mountain Biking Capital of Canada" by Explore Magazine. Tourism in Rossland in 2011, recorded that out-of-town mountain bikers spent a total of $589,000, which significantly contributed to the community's revenues and added to provincial revenues (Tourism BC, 2013). Since that time, mountain biking revenues have continued to climb and are a major contributing factor for the local economy and community.