West High Yield W H Y Resources : Farm Land

Paterson and Sheep Creek areas are home to some of the only viable farmland Rossland has access to. This land is not protected by the ALR. This agricultural land is at risk of being negatively impacted by noise, dust, and water pollution. How will the province ensure that the impact of the mine will not affect agricultural production of this land and mitigate the effects of dust, noise, and water pollution for the cattle, horses, and poultry of these farms?
Farm Land
