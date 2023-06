West High Yield W H Y Resources : First Nations' Land Rights & UNDRIP

This proposed mine directly impacts the Sinixt people and their future generations. It is their land we call home and it is their right to protect it. This is their traditional unceded territory and they need to be meaningfully consulted. A representative of the Sinixt came to the community open house in Rossland on the evening of May 17th to express in very strong and heartfelt words that the band DOES NOT WANT IT. How will the province ensure that these indigenous people's voices are considered?