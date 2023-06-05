Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHY   CA9532641086

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

(WHY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:10:40 2023-06-05 pm EDT
0.3250 CAD    0.00%
04:01pWest High Yield W H Y Resources : Application Period
PU
04:01pWest High Yield W H Y Resources : Safety
PU
03:49pWest High Yield W H Y Resources : Endangered species & unique ecosystem
PU
West High Yield W H Y Resources : Noise Pollution

06/05/2023 | 03:37pm EDT
Concern

The noise from weekly blasting and daily crushing and hauling on a mine site that is 7.5 kilometers from the community of Rossland and only 2 kilometers from the community of Paterson will have an extremely negative impact on the quality of life for all residents. Moreover, the proposed mine site is only 200 meters from our epic trail, Seven Summits, which is traversed by locals and tourists daily. This noise will affect the patrons of the trail significantly. In addition, the noise pollution from the heavy truck traffic through Rossland, Paterson, and Trail will negatively impact all residents. What will the province do to mitigate this noise in our communities? How can the mine site be altered to buffer sound? Is it possible to reduce hours of operation, including hauling, to be consistent with a typical work schedule, thus permitting some regard for residents?

Reality



Attachments

Disclaimer

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 19:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,81 M -2,84 M -2,84 M
Net Debt 2022 2,71 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Duration : Period :
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,33 CAD
Average target price 1,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 500%
Managers and Directors
Frank Marasco President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelina Hirji Chief Financial Officer
Patricia L. Nelson Independent Director
Maria Marasco Director & Accountant
Barry Baim Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.-18.75%21
BHP GROUP LIMITED-5.22%145 058
RIO TINTO PLC-12.56%106 120
GLENCORE PLC-21.45%67 325
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-0.46%42 259
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-25.29%36 593
