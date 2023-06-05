West High Yield W H Y Resources : Noise Pollution

The noise from weekly blasting and daily crushing and hauling on a mine site that is 7.5 kilometers from the community of Rossland and only 2 kilometers from the community of Paterson will have an extremely negative impact on the quality of life for all residents. Moreover, the proposed mine site is only 200 meters from our epic trail, Seven Summits, which is traversed by locals and tourists daily. This noise will affect the patrons of the trail significantly. In addition, the noise pollution from the heavy truck traffic through Rossland, Paterson, and Trail will negatively impact all residents. What will the province do to mitigate this noise in our communities? How can the mine site be altered to buffer sound? Is it possible to reduce hours of operation, including hauling, to be consistent with a typical work schedule, thus permitting some regard for residents?