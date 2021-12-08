West High Yield (W H Y ) Resources : Signs Forward Contract LOI To Sell Magnesium Ore From Record Ridge Deposit

For Immediate Release May 18, 2021 Calgary, Alberta

WEST HIGH YIELD PROVIDES AN IN-DEPTH UPDATE ON ITS MAGNESIUM PROJECT

CALGARY, ALBERTA - May 18, 2021 West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ("West High Yield" or the "Company") (TSXV:WHY) is pleased to provide an update on the status of its permit application at its Record Ridge magnesium deposit located at Rossland, British Columbia ("Record Ridge" or the "Project") and on the progress and development of its proprietary metallurgical process to "Stage-2PFS" by successfully conducting additional laboratory test work (the "Testing Project") at the facility (the "KPM Facility") owned and operated by Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM"). The Testing Project has been supported in part by advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (the "NRC IRAP").

Record Ridge Mining Permit

The Company initially retained Greenwood Environmental Inc. and SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (together, the "Consultants") in 2019 to be co-lead consultants in pursuit of the industrial mineral mine permit (the "Permit") at Record Ridge. The Consultants assisted the Company in the submission of its Permit to the (then) British Columbia Ministry of Mines (the "Ministry") in February 2019. For Permits such as the one submitted by the Company, the Ministry has established a multi-step permit review process where major issues are identified upfront, followed by a detailed review. In 2019, the Consultants successfully completed a baseline and environmental study (the "Study") in response to a request from the Ministry. The results of the Study showed no major baseline or environmental issues at Record Ridge, thus satisfying the Ministry's initial permit review threshold. Subsequent review steps by the Ministry will focus on the details of the Project's environmental monitoring and management.

Further work on securing the Permit was put on hold by the Company in 2020 due to financial challenges attributed mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic. After having recently secured the necessary financing to cover the remainder of the Permit costs, West High Yield recently re-engaged the Consultants to resume their work on the Permit application process. The Company is currently in the third and final review stage mandated by the Ministry, such stage expected to require six to nine months to be completed and to obtain Ministry approval.

Metallurgical Process Development

Previous work in respect of the Testing Project was done in 2019 by KPM resulting in the completed "Stage- 1 PFS", and demonstrated that the ore from Record Ridge can be successfully leached using proprietary hydrochloric acid ("HCl") leaching and that the resultant magnesium chloride (MgCl2) solution can be purified using standard hydrometallurgical techniques to >99 wt% MgCl2. It was concluded that this solution would be suitable to produce saleable high purity (>99%) magnesium oxide ("MgO") and magnesium hydroxide ("Mg(OH)2")products.

The Company re-engaged KPM in January 2021 to conduct "Stage-2 PFS" with the objective of continuing process development on the pathway to commercialization by performing a set of laboratory scale