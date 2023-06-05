West High Yield W H Y Resources : Transportation of Ore

With the proposed 80 ore-truck-trips a day throughout Paterson and Rossland I am specifically concerned about road infrastructure and the safety for citizens. The town of Rossland will carry the burden of the heavy traffic throughout town, affecting businesses, residents, and homeowners. If the trucks are rerouted through Paterson, that community will be negatively impacted. It is a farming community with tractors and equipment sharing the road. How will the province ensure safety of community members, mitigate the negative impact of increased heavy traffic on tourism, and reduce potential noise from the big trucks? In addition, the dust generated by the ore trucks hauling material on the gravel road of cascade highway and through communities has the potential to greatly affect air quality. It could also create a blanket of dust on residents homes, community sidewalks, and storefronts. As queried earlier, how will the province ensure dust from the ore trucks is mitigated? And how will the province ensure that the homes and communities are kept clean?