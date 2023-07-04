West High Yield (WHY) Resources Ltd. has provided an update on the progress of its application for a mining permit for its Record Ridge industrial mineral mine (RRIMM) magnesium deposit located 10 kilometres southwest of Rossland, B.C.

First provincial mining development review committee meeting introduced the technical review process

On June 27, 2023, a meeting with the provincial mining development review committee (the MDRC) was held in Rossland, B.C., where the technical review process for the project was introduced.

At the MDRC meeting, which was run and facilitated by British Columbia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, the MDRC initiated the technical review of the company's permit application process and allowed for discussions regarding the further engagement of interested parties as the permit process and project unfold. Participants at the MDRC meeting included government officials, technical experts, and first nations groups and indigenous peoples.

At the MDRC meeting, the company outlined a number of the proposed project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that have been expressed through its public engagement to date. These included:

Substituting the use of explosives with mechanized equipment for ore extraction;

Implementing enclosed environments for crushing equipment to effectively manage dust and noise;

Exploring the option with the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of utilizing a trucking route along Highway 22 to Northport, Wash., rather than passing through the city of Rossland.

"We appreciate the community members who provided feedback at our open houses in May, and we have responded to show our commitment to working together to make this the best possible project," said Barry Baim, director and corporate secretary of West High Yield. "We look forward to ongoing conversations to demonstrate the positive benefits of the project for the first nations and indigenous people and community."

Engagement with indigenous nations

West High Yield continues it engagements with first nations groups and indigenous peoples that reside in the project territory, and discussions with the Osoyoos Indian Band continue to advance.

"We appreciate the constructive approach West High Yield has taken, and we look forward to working with the company and the B.C. government to ensure that any decisions going forward reflect an approach that is sustainable and includes the Osoyoos Band," said Clarence Louie, chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

About West High Yield (WHY) Resources Ltd.

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge magnesium, silica and nickel deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and carbon dioxide emissions.

The company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit is located 10 kilometres southwest of Rossland, B.C., and has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced preliminary economic assessment technical report prepared by SRK in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

