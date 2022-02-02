Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. West Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1407   JP3154750008

WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1407)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JERA aims to develop 1 GW solar power in Japan over 5 years

02/02/2022 | 04:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA said on Wednesday it will spend 160 billion yen ($1.4 billion) to develop one gigawatt (GW) of solar power farms in Japan over the next five years by joining with local energy developer West Holdings Corp.

The move marks JERA's entry into a local solar power market and comes as part of its plan to expand its renewable energy capacity to 5 GW by 2025 from about 1.5 GW now to help combat climate change.

"We want to become Japan's biggest solar power operator," Satoshi Yajima, JERA's managing executive officer, told reporters.

Under the collaboration, JERA will ask West Holdings to build solar power farms at about 7,000 sites, including former JERA power plant sites, and will sell the electricity to corporate customers seeking clean energy.

JERA plans to buy a minority stake in West Holdings later this year, Yajima said.

JERA, a thermal power and fuel joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power, holding about 70 GW thermal power capacity, aims to achieve net zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050.

The two companies will also consider developing solar power farms outside of Japan, they said.

West Holdings has developed about 65,000 solar power projects of around 2 GW in capacity in Japan and Thailand.

($1 = 114.5500 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -0.96% 1137 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 1.52% 335 Delayed Quote.11.11%
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION 7.87% 3700 Delayed Quote.-40.14%
All news about WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04:27aJERA aims to develop 1 GW solar power in Japan over 5 years
RE
2021Japanese shares slip on lack of cues before new leadership takes charge
RE
2021Japan's investors raise bets on Kono in leadership race
RE
2021Japan's investors raise bets on Kono in leadership race
RE
2021WEST : Third Party Cost Orders
AQ
2021Ion Geophysical Corporation Announces Management Changes
CI
2021MegumaGold Corp. Completes Geochemical Sampling on Murchyville South Project Area, Sout..
CI
2021WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION(JASDAQ : 1407) dropped from Ardour Solar Energy Index
CI
2020WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION(JASDAQ : 1407) added to Ardour Solar Energy Index
CI
2020Nikkei jumps to 29-year high, Honda leads carmakers on upbeat earnings
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 91 175 M 795 M 795 M
Net income 2022 7 325 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net Debt 2022 22 524 M 196 M 196 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 139 B 1 215 M 1 215 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
West Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3 430,00 JPY
Average target price 6 232,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 81,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takashi Kikkawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eiichiro Egashira President & Representative Director
Eiji Shiiba Director
Takuo Osako Director
Kazuo Nakajima Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST HOLDINGS CORPORATION-40.14%1 215
NEXTERA ENERGY-17.28%151 536
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.38%79 589
ENEL S.P.A.-2.73%78 310
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.33%72 056
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.92%70 890