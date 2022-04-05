Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. West Island Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WIB   CA9534001081

WEST ISLAND BRANDS INC.

(WIB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Island Brands : Hits Revenue Milestone

04/05/2022 | 09:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 5, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario - West Island Brands Inc. (WIB - CSE) (39N0 - Frankfurt) (WIBFF - OTC) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that West Island subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture has reached a major milestone by achieving one million dollars in revenue for the month of March 2022. This increase in revenue comes on the heels of the Company's entry into the province of Ontario. The month to month increase over the previous month's sales represents an approximate 200 percent increase in revenue. This increase was largely the result of a new SKU, Platinum Cake, in Ontario. Beginning in May, two OUESTTM brand premium SKU's will be available in the province with the addition of Grand Pa's stash.

West Island CEO, Boris Ziger states, "The province of Ontario is the largest market for cannabis in Canada and has an appetite for the high THC, terpene rich premium product in which West Island specialises. As we build on our success in Ontario we will continue our entry into other markets, beginning with sales in the province of Quebec, in the near future."

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. The Company continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for West Island including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, the Company intends on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WEST ISLAND BRANDS INC.
Boris Ziger
Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company's public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact:
Boris Ziger, CEO at:
Telephone: 416-304-9935
E-mail: info@westislandbrands.com
Website: www.westislandbrands.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

Disclaimer

Matica Enterprises Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WEST ISLAND BRANDS INC.
09:48aWEST ISLAND BRANDS : Hits Revenue Milestone
PU
03/16Royalmax Biotechnology Canada Inc. Forwards First Shipment of Ouesttm Brand Premium Mon..
CI
01/25West Island Brands Completes 1st Tranche of Private Placement
MT
2021WEST ISLAND BRANDS : Approved for Two New SKU's in Ontario
PU
2021West Island Brands Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021West island moves first shipment of cannabis to ontario
PU
2021West Island Brands Inc. Signs Master Supply Agreement with Ontario Cannabis Retail Corp..
CI
2021MATICA ENTERPRISES : Subsidiary West Island Culture Signs Supply Agreement with Ontario
PU
2021CSE BULLETIN : Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Matica Enterprises Inc. (MMJ)
NE
2021Matica Enterprises Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,12  0,10  0,10 
Net income 2020 -8,40 M -6,73 M -6,73 M
Net cash 2020 0,17 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,78 M 3,83 M 3,83 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 64 179 919x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart WEST ISLAND BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
West Island Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Boris I. Ziger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gurcharn Singh Deol Chief Financial Officer & Director
Meissam Hagh Panah Independent Director
Roopinder Mundi Director
Ali Gerba Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST ISLAND BRANDS INC.-24.39%4
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.60.92%8 281
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-30.65%3 422
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-11.87%3 072
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK11.56%2 035
CRONOS GROUP INC.-1.41%1 474