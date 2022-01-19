Corporate Governance Report(Translation:PDF385KB)

Corporate Governance West Japan Railway Company

Last Updated: December 27, 2021 West Japan Railway Company Kazuaki Hasegawa

President and Representative Director

Contact: Stock and Organization Operation Group, Corporate Governance Headquarters

Securities Code: 9021 https://www.westjr.co.jp

The corporate governance of West Japan Railway Company (the "Company") is described below.

Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Attributes and Other Basic Information

1. Basic views

Based on its "Corporate Philosophy" and "Safety Charter," the Company will make steady efforts to establish "corporate culture that places top priority on safety" to fulfill corporate social responsibility and to achieve sustainable growth for the future.

In order to realize these objectives, the Company will execute business operations from a medium- to long-term perspective in keeping with the intent of the "Corporate Governance Code" and the characteristics of its businesses centered on the railway business, and it will strive to establish long-term trusting relationship with each of stakeholders including shareholders. Furthermore, from the perspective of improving transparency, soundness and efficiency of business operations, the Company, aiming for the enhancement of corporate governance, will make efforts to improve the systems to ensure the following: establishment of corporate ethics, strengthening of functions to monitor and supervise corporate management, and prompt execution of operations.

[Reasons for non-compliance with the principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

Principle 1.4

1. Policy for acquiring and holding listed stocks

To achieve sustainable growth of the business aiming at an increase in the corporate value of West Japan Railway Group (the "Group") over the medium- to long-term, the Company believes that it is important to strive for the maintenance and strengthening of relationships with clients or suppliers which may contribute to such growth. Therefore, the Company acquires and holds shares of the relevant client and supplier companies, comprehensively taking into account matters including a synergetic effect on the businesses of the Group.

With regard to holding such shares, the Company examines whether such holding may contribute to the increase of corporate value from the perspectives of medium- to long-term economic rationale and relationships between the client or supplier and the businesses of the Group, and it confirms with the Board of Directors concerning the objective and rationality of holding such shares.

2. Criteria for exercise of voting rights

The Company exercises voting rights based on judgments from such perspectives as contributions to the businesses of the Group through the investees' sustainable growth and such.

- 1 -