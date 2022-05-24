WEST DRILLS 140 METRES OF 1.01 G/T GOLD AT THE KENA PROJECT; INITIATES METALLURGICAL TEST WORK

Vancouver, B.C., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from two metallurgical test holes drilled on the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones of its 100% owned Kena Gold and Copper Project in southeastern British Columbia. Results are tabulated below:

HOLE NORTHING EASTING FROM (m) TO

(m) WIDTH* (m) GOLD (g/t) KG21-01 5474703 480574 entire hole 3.05 356.00 352.95 0.57 Including 175.00 315.00 140.00 1.01 Including 224.85 229.00 4.15 14.39 GM21-01 5475888 479379 entire hole 3.88 526.46 522.58 0.36 including 22.65 94.65 72.00 0.92 including 86.00 86.65 0.65 68.30 and 416.25 452.25 36.00 0.62

*True widths are approximately 75% of reported core lengths.

The two diamond drill holes were drilled at -90o and -70o dips to allow drilling to depth. Both holes were cored within the current gold resource estimate shell where the Gold Mountain and Kena Gold Zones contain a combined resource estimate with 561,900 ounces gold indicated and 2,773,100 ounces gold inferred (Bird, 2021; NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Kena and Daylight Properties; see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

Hole KG21-01 returned 0.57 g/t gold over its entire 352.95 metres; including 140 metres grading 1.01 g/t gold. Hole GM21-10 averaged 0.36 g/t gold over 522.58 metres including 72 metres grading 0.92 g/t gold. Both holes show remarkably consistent gold grades over their entire lengths.

“We are pleased to be moving our exciting Kena Project forward with metallurgical test work on the key gold resource area. The project continues to exhibit consistent results across the board and we are very much looking forward to our 2022 exploration season which will be commencing soon,” states Nicholas Houghton, West Mining President and CEO.

Upcoming metallurgical test work will be completed separately on drill core coarse rejects from each of the two drill holes identified above as the host lithologies for the gold mineralization in each hole differs.

The objective of this metallurgical testing program is to conduct baseline investigations to determine the Kena gold mineralization’s amenability to gravity, flotation and cyanidation process options. The scope of this study consists of sample preparation, head sample characterization, baseline gravity concentration, cyanidation and sulphide flotation. If the test samples respond well to gravity concentration, then the following two combined process options will be tested at the optimum grind established from grind recovery tests: gravity pre-concentration followed by cyanidation of gravity tailings; and gravity pre-concentration followed by flotation of gravity tailings and then cyanidation of flotation concentrate.

Each process option will be tested at three grind sizes possibly ranging from 75- to 150 µm to investigate the effect of grind size on gold recovery. Prior to metallurgical testing, a set of mill calibration tests (test grinds) using a laboratory stainless still rod mill will be performed on the composite to establish the grind size vs. time curve.

The analytical work will be performed by BV Minerals - Analytical Laboratories, which have ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accreditations. The quality control and assurance procedures will be included with results and submission of laboratory standards with each batch of samples analyzed. Results are anticipated in six weeks.

The 2022 field exploration program on the Kena Project will consist of detailed geophysical surveying, followed by 5000 metres of diamond drilling on both the strong gold and copper targets. The company is funded and permitted for the 2022 program.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (“QA/QC”)

West’s QA/QC procedures include one each of blank, field duplicate and standard inserted into the sample stream for every 20 drill core samples. Core samples are split, bagged, zip-tied and trucked to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. (“BV Labs”) in Burnaby, British Columbia for analyses. The field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.

Samples are analyzed at BV Labs facilities for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and 48 additional elements using a multi-acid digestion with an ICP-ES finish.

BV Labs are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by BV Labs prior to release.

The QA/QC results confirm acceptable analytical accuracy and precision.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located in southeastern British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for the Kena Project gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

###

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.