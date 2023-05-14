Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WST   US9553061055

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:41 2023-05-12 pm EDT
360.02 USD   -0.02%
02:47pMigrant crossings drop at U.S.-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry
RE
05/11Insider Sell: West Pharmaceutical Services
MT
05/11Transcript : West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference, May-11-2023 08:00 AM
CI
Migrant crossings drop at U.S.-Mexico border after Title 42 expiry

05/14/2023 | 02:47pm EDT
Migrants are seen near the Rio Bravo river after crossing the border to request asylum in the United States, as seen from Ciudad Juarez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Migrant crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border have fallen, not increased as expected, since Title 42 curbs expired last week, and reinstating criminal penalties for illegal entry is likely the biggest cause, the Biden administration said on Sunday.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said border patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants crossing the border since Thursday, when President Joe Biden's administration shifted to a sweeping new asylum regulation meant to deter illegal crossings.

"The numbers we have experienced in the past two days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42," Mayorkas said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. He said there were 6,300 border encounters on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday, but cautioned it was still early in the new regime.

Mayorkas credited the criminal penalties for migrants who illegally enter the country, which resumed under existing law after Title 42's expiration, for the decrease in crossings. The COVID-era rule adopted under former President Donald Trump allowed officials to expel migrants quickly without an asylum process but did not impose penalties.

Under the Biden plan, migrants must first schedule an immigration appointment through an app or seek protection from countries they passed through on their way to the U.S. border. If they do not follow the process and are caught entering the U.S. illegally, they are not allowed to try again, even through legal means, for five years. There are prison terms for other violations.

"There is a lawful, safe and orderly way to arrive in United States. That is through the pathways that President Biden has expanded in an unprecedented way, and then there's a consequence if one does not use those lawful pathways," Mayorkas said.

Officials from communities along the border agreed they had not seen the large numbers of migrants that many had feared would further strain U.S. border facilities and towns.

"The amount of migrants we were expecting initially - the big flow - is not here yet," Victor Trevino, mayor of Laredo, Texas, told CBS News' "Face the Nation."

But Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives warned a surge could still be on the way.

"I do think there are caravans going up. I think they still want to get in," Representative Michael McCaul said on ABC's "This Week" program.

Representative Mark Green, Republican chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, told CNN: "What the secretary failed to say is, this week has seen more crossings than any time, any week, in our history."

Mayorkas defended the Biden administration policy against a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union that claims the restrictions violate U.S. laws and international agreements.

"This is not an asylum ban. We have a humanitarian obligation, as well as a matter of security, to cut the ruthless smugglers out," he told ABC.

'BROKEN' IMMIGRATION SYSTEM

With U.S. immigration policy in disarray, holding facilities, hospitals and towns have been left to struggle after tens of thousands of migrants waded through rivers and climbed walls and embankments onto U.S. territory last week in the days before Title 42 expired.

Trevino said local hospitals were at or near capacity, with no pediatric intensive care unit available and an emergency declaration in effect.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser told CBS that the Red Cross has been helping private organizations and church groups provide food and other assistance for migrants.

"The immigration process is broken. There's no ifs ands or buts about it. But we are getting the resources that we need," Leeser said.

There has been little movement toward a bipartisan agreement to address immigration in Congress.

Just before Title 42 expired on Thursday, House Republicans approved legislation that would require asylum seekers to apply for U.S. protection outside the country, resume construction of a border wall and expand federal law enforcement efforts.

But the Republican bill is unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Tyler Clifford; Writing by David Morgan ; Editing by Don Durfee and Cynthia Osterman)

By Sarah N. Lynch and Tyler Clifford


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 980 M - -
Net income 2023 571 M - -
Net cash 2023 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,3x
Yield 2023 0,21%
Capitalization 26 729 M 26 729 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,67x
EV / Sales 2024 7,79x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 360,02 $
Average target price 360,30 $
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Mark Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bernard J. Birkett Senior VP, Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Silji Abraham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas W. Hofmann Independent Director
Mark A. Buthman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.53.01%26 729
ABBOTT LABORATORIES0.64%192 136
MEDTRONIC PLC14.54%118 248
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.70%71 717
DEXCOM, INC.7.47%47 175
HOYA CORPORATION20.43%39 972
