CEO Letter

Dear Shareholders:

West celebrated a significant milestone in 2023-our 100th year in business-an accomplishment achieved by only a few select companies. This milestone provided our Company the opportunity to reflect on our rich history and the impact we have made through the relentless pursuit of our purpose to improve patient lives through the packaging and delivery of injectable therapies. Looking ahead to the next century, West is well positioned to not only sustain but enhance our critical role in healthcare as we continue to work by the side of our customers to serve the patients who rely on our products and services.

We had strong 2023 base organic sales growth, excluding the headwinds from lower pandemic-related sales, led by high- value product components and device and contract manufacturing. Our overall 2023 net sales of $2.95 billion was driven by 1.6% organic net sales growth. We continued our capital investments across our manufacturing network with $362.0 million spent on capital expenditures in 2023, driving our capacity capabilities and helping to meet the increased needs of our customers. Our ongoing success can be attributed to our proven growth strategy and the strength of our One West team, who I would like to thank for their dedication and commitment to our mission.

As we look to the future, we are making significant capital investments in our already strong global operations footprint to enable additional capacity for the increased customer demand. In February, we opened a new research and development lab in Radnor, Pennsylvania, where our research focus will expand to include containment and systems for advanced therapies and biomaterials, alongside development and testing for elastomer-glass systems, containment and packaging options. These investments, together with a strong and growing portfolio of products and services, will fuel organic sales growth and margin expansion, allowing West to reach more patients and deliver value back to shareholders.

Our commitment to responsible business practices remains steadfast and I am proud to report that West has once again been recognized for our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") business practices with accolades from USA Today, naming West one of America's Climate Leaders and Newsweek, listing West as one of America's Most Responsible Companies. In partnership with our customers and suppliers, we continue to evolve our environmental targets as we solve ESG challenges together. Our progress and the newly set six priorities of our strategy will be outlined in our annual ESG Report later this year.

As in years past, the Management team, in collaboration with the Board of Directors, continues to uphold our commitment to aligning team performance with compensation and awards. Our transparent pay-for-performance plans for our executives has continued to receive more than 95 percent support from you, our shareholders, as detailed in this Proxy Statement.

Over the course of our 100 years in business, we have grown from manufacturing rubber and plastic solutions to designing and producing smart medical systems, critical to the delivery of today's most advanced injectable therapies. As a global market leader, West is defining the evolution of an industry that will continue to bring about a healthier world for the patients we serve. We remain grateful to all our shareholders who have supported West along the way and to those

who join us in looking forward to West's future.

Eric M. Green

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board