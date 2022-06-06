West Pharmaceutical Services : 42 Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
06/06/2022 | 10:22am EDT
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Eric M. Green
President & CEO
William Blair Growth Stock Conference | June 6,2022
William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022
2
OUR PURPOSE
We serve to improve patient lives.
OUR MISSION
OUR VISION
- ENTERPRISE STRATEGIC PLAN -
MAKING AN IMPACT
We contain and deliver
To be the world leader
EXECUTE | INNOVATE | GROW
TO OUR
STAKEHOLDERS
injectable therapies that
in the integrated
improve patient lives.
containment and delivery
of injectable medicines.
OUR CORE VALUES
Passion for Customers
Leadership in Quality
One West Team
William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022
3
West is a Global Leader in Containment and Delivery of Injectable Medicines
In 2021, we produced nearly 45 billion components impacting the lives of billions of patients around the world.
VIAL CONTAINMENT
ADMINISTRATION &
DRUG DELIVERY
& SYRINGE
RECONSTITUTION
& DIAGNOSTIC
COMPONENTS
DEVICES
William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022
4
Our Journey
STRUCTURED FOR SUCCESS
TRANSFORMATION
2015
Full Review of
2016
2017
2018
Enterprise
Strategic Plan
GROWTH & EXPANSION
COVID & BEYOND
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
2019
2020
2021
2022+
Established Vision, Mission and Values
Market-Ledapproach & Market Units established
Moved from Region- Led to Global enterprise
People Strategy developed
•
Launched first
•
Created Digital
CR report & ESG 5-
Transformation function
year goals
and Digital Journey
•
Globalization of
began
Operations & Supply
•
Opened Waterford
Chain
Manufacturing Facility
Expanded Dublin Facility
Established Bangalore Digital Technology Center, Korea Sales and Scottsdale Development Center
Increased Equity Stake in Daikyo Seiko Ltd.
Surpassed ESG 5-year goals
Established Taiwan Digital Technology Center
Named to S&P 500 Index and S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats
Named 4th in Top 50 ESG companies
BY THE
2016
2017
2018
NUMBERS
Employees
7,269
7,505
7,703
Net Sales
$1.5B
$1.6B
$1.7B
Market Cap
$5B
$7B
$7B
William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022
201920202021
8,205
9,200
10,065
$1.8B
$2.1B
$2.8B
$11B
$21B
$23B (as of 02JUN2022)
5
