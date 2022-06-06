Log in
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : 42 Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
PU
05/26WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25West Receives Exhibitor Award at INTERPHEX 2022 for Proprietary DeltaCube Modeling Platform
AQ
West Pharmaceutical Services : 42 Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

06/06/2022 | 10:22am EDT
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Eric M. Green

President & CEO

William Blair Growth Stock Conference | ​June 6,2022

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation and any accompanying management commentary contain "forward- looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about product development and operational performance. Each of these statements is based on preliminary information, and actual results could differ from any preliminary estimates.

We caution investors that the risk factors listed under "Cautionary Statement" in our press releases, as well as those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as revised or supplemented by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. You should evaluate any statement in light of these important factors. Except as required by law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures included in these presentation materials, or which may be referred to in management's discussion of the Company's results and outlook, have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), and therefore are referred to as non-U.S. GAAP financial measures. Non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to such measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of these materials for more information.

Trademarks

Registered trademarks used in this report are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless noted otherwise. Daikyo Crystal Zenith® and Daikyo® are registered trademarks of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd.

William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022

2

OUR PURPOSE

We serve to improve patient lives.

OUR MISSION

OUR VISION

- ENTERPRISE STRATEGIC PLAN -

MAKING AN IMPACT

We contain and deliver

To be the world leader

EXECUTE | INNOVATE | GROW

TO OUR

STAKEHOLDERS

injectable therapies that

in the integrated

improve patient lives.

containment and delivery

of injectable medicines.

OUR CORE VALUES

Passion for Customers

Leadership in Quality

One West Team

William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022

3

West is a Global Leader in Containment and Delivery of Injectable Medicines

In 2021, we produced nearly 45 billion components impacting the lives of billions of patients around the world.

VIAL CONTAINMENT

ADMINISTRATION &

DRUG DELIVERY

& SYRINGE

RECONSTITUTION

& DIAGNOSTIC

COMPONENTS

DEVICES

William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022

4

Our Journey

STRUCTURED FOR SUCCESS

TRANSFORMATION

2015

Full Review of

2016

2017

2018

Enterprise

Strategic Plan

GROWTH & EXPANSION

COVID & BEYOND

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

2019

2020

2021

2022+

  • Established Vision, Mission and Values
  • Market-Ledapproach & Market Units established
  • Moved from Region- Led to Global enterprise
  • People Strategy developed

Launched first

Created Digital

CR report & ESG 5-

Transformation function

year goals

and Digital Journey

Globalization of

began

Operations & Supply

Opened Waterford

Chain

Manufacturing Facility

  • Expanded Dublin Facility
  • Established Bangalore Digital Technology Center, Korea Sales and Scottsdale Development Center
  • Increased Equity Stake in Daikyo Seiko Ltd.
  • Surpassed ESG 5-year goals
  • Established Taiwan Digital Technology Center
  • Named to S&P 500 Index and S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats
  • Named 4th in Top 50 ESG companies

BY THE

2016

2017

2018

NUMBERS

Employees

7,269

7,505

7,703

Net Sales

$1.5B

$1.6B

$1.7B

Market Cap

$5B

$7B

$7B

William Blair Growth Stock Conference, June 2022

201920202021

8,205

9,200

10,065

$1.8B

$2.1B

$2.8B

$11B

$21B

$23B (as of 02JUN2022)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 14:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
