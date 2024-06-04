West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Eric M. Green
President, CEO and Chair of the Board
2024 - William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
2
OUR PURPOSE
We serve to improve patient lives.
OUR MISSION
OUR VISION
- ENTERPRISE STRATEGIC PLAN -
MAKING AN IMPACT
We contain and deliver
To be the world leader
EXECUTE | INNOVATE | GROW
TO OUR
STAKEHOLDERS
injectable therapies that
in the integrated
improve patient lives.
containment and delivery
of injectable medicines.
OUR CORE VALUES
Passion for Customers
Leadership in Quality
One West Team
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
3
By Your Side for a Healthier World
100
year history of
Growth & Innovation
More than
$4.3 Million
in corporate, foundation and
employee giving
Team Members volunteered
4700
hours of community service
in 2023
31
consecutive years of annual increase in the company's dividend
10,000+
team members committed
to our purpose
200+
charitable organizations
partnered with across the globe
25
manufacturing sites
Expansions at our
manufacturing sites
will result in
450,000
additional square feet of space
Advanced our ESG
goals
with purpose driven mindset
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
4
A Growing Business
Well-Positioned for Success
Net Sales* by
Net Sales* by
GEOGRAPHY
PRODUCT CATEGORY
9%
19%
45%10%
50%
46%
21%
Americas
PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS
High-Value Product Components
Europe, Middle East, Africa
Standard Packaging
Asia Pacific
High-Value Product Delivery Devices
Contract-Manufactured
Products
* FY2023
Net Sales* by
MARKET GROUP
19%
37%
24%
20%
PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS
Biologics
Generics
Pharma
Contract-Manufactured Products
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
5
Q1 2024 Financial Results and 2024 Full-Year Financial
Guidance (as provided on April 25, 2024)
- First quarter 2024 net sales of $695.4 million declined 3.0%; organic net sales also declined by 3.0%
- First quarter 2024 reported-diluted EPS of $1.55 declined 16.2%; adjusted-diluted EPS of $1.56 declined by 21.2%
- 2024 Full-Year Consolidate Net Sales Guidance: $3.000 billion to $3.025 billion
- 2024 Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance: $7.63 to $7.88
6
Our Market-Led Journey is Generating Success and Positions Us Well for the Future
COMMERCIAL & PRODUCT MANAGEMENT
Customer-facing market units in Proprietary Products segment and Contract Manufacturing that focus on providing products to healthcare companies from concept to patient
R&D AND TECHNICAL EXPERTISE
Expanding High-Value Product offerings aligned to ever- changing market needs with new technology, services, solutions and capabilities
GLOBAL OPERATIONS
Globalized network that has increased capacity, quality and throughput while optimizing our 25 manufacturing sites to support our growing base demand
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
7
Market-Led: Meeting the Changing
Needs in the Market
Taking a customer-centric approach to addressing customer segment needs
Biologics
Generics
Pharma
Contract Manufacturing
Packaging solutions for sensitive
Manufacturing efficiency and
Total cost of ownership
Quality manufacturing and
molecules and
differentiation
and life cycle management
design for manufacturing
self-injection technologies
beyond the molecule
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
8
Delivering Customer Needs with
High-Value Proprietary Products & Services
SELF-INJECTION
CONTAINMENT
QUALITY BY DESIGN
CAMERA INSPECTED
COATED
Integrated
Systems of
Elastomer and
Glass
STERILIZED
WASHED
COMPLEXITY OF PROBLEM SOLVED
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
9
West/Daikyo HVP components are the market standard for primary packaging of biologic drugs
West and our partner Daikyo have had a high participation rate on biologic/biosimilar/gene therapy
approvals over the past 5 years, which has continued 2024 YTD.
HIGH GROWTH
TOP 50 BIOLOGIC
HIGH PARTICIPATION
SECTOR
INJECTABLES
RATE ON NEW DRUGS
Biologics (large molecules) are
Rely on HVP components from
Vast majority of recently
among the top in injectable
West or Daikyo
approved NMEs incorporate
therapies
West or Daikyo
In 2016, Biologics represented 22% of WST's total net sales.
In 2023, Biologics represented 37% of WST's total net sales.
2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference
10
