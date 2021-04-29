West Pharmaceutical Services : Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
04/29/2021 | 07:36am EDT
First-Quarter 2021
First Quarter Overall Net Sales
"We delivered another solid
OVERALL ORGANIC SALES GROWTH
$670.7M | 36.5%
performance in the first-quarter with strong organic sales growth coming
Proprietary Products Q1 2021 organic sales
Q1
Diluted Earnings Per Share: $1.99 | 101%
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: $2.05|103%
from both our base business as well as increased demand for our products associated with COVID-19 vaccines.
growth of 39.6%, led by sales of high-value31.1% products, which grew double digits
I am proud of the relentless focus and consistent execution of our global team members to deliver critical components and solutions during these times. With a strong start to the year, we are raising our full-year financial guidance. West will continue to play an integral role with our customers as they develop and bring new medicines to the market for a brighter future."
Eric M. Green
President and Chief Executive Officer
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
WST Q1 2021 Earnings
1
West Pharmaceutical
Services, Inc.
Eric M. Green
President & CEO
Bernard J. Birkett
Senior Vice President & CFO
WST Q1 2021 Earnings
3
WST Q1 2021 Earnings
4
Financial Results
First quarter 2021 net sales of $670.7 million grew 36.5%; organic sales growth was 31.1%
First quarter 2021 reported-diluted EPS of $1.99 increased 101%; adjusted- diluted EPS of $2.05 increased 103%
WST Q1 2021 Earnings
5
