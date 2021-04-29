Log in
    WST

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
West Pharmaceutical Services : Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

04/29/2021
First-Quarter 2021

First Quarter Overall Net Sales

"We delivered another solid

OVERALL ORGANIC SALES GROWTH

$670.7M | 36.5%

performance in the first-quarter with strong organic sales growth coming

Proprietary Products Q1 2021 organic sales

Q1

Diluted Earnings Per Share: $1.99 | 101%

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: $2.05|103%

from both our base business as well as increased demand for our products associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

growth of 39.6%, led by sales of high-value31.1% products, which grew double digits

I am proud of the relentless focus and consistent execution of our global team members to deliver critical components and solutions during these times. With a strong start to the year, we are raising our full-year financial guidance. West will continue to play an integral role with our customers as they develop and bring new medicines to the market for a brighter future."

Eric M. Green

President and Chief Executive Officer

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical

Services, Inc.

Eric M. Green

President & CEO

Bernard J. Birkett

Senior Vice President & CFO

First-Quarter Results 2021 Analyst Conference Call 9 a.m. Eastern Time | April 29, 2021

A webcast of today's call can be accessed in the "Investors" section of the Company's website: www.westpharma.com

West Analyst Conference Call

9 a.m. Eastern Time April 29, 2021

To participate on the call, please dial:

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the website three hours after the live call and will be available through Thursday, May 6, 2021 by dialing:

877-930-8295 (U.S.)

253-336-8738 (International) The conference ID is 4285757

855-859-2056 (U.S.)

404-537-3406 (International) The conference ID is 4285757

These presentation materials are intended to accompany today's press release announcing the Company's results for the first quarter 2021 and management's discussion of those results during today's conference call.

WST Q1 2021 Earnings

3

Financial Results

  • First quarter 2021 net sales of $670.7 million grew 36.5%; organic sales growth was 31.1%
  • First quarter 2021 reported-diluted EPS of $1.99 increased 101%; adjusted- diluted EPS of $2.05 increased 103%

WST Q1 2021 Earnings

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 578 M - -
Net income 2021 471 M - -
Net cash 2021 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 51,7x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 23 796 M 23 796 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,05x
EV / Sales 2022 8,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 200
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 309,17 $
Last Close Price 322,22 $
Spread / Highest target 13,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Mark Green President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard J. Birkett Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Patrick J. Zenner Non-Executive Chairman
Silji Abraham Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
David A. Montecalvo SVP, Chief Operations & Supply Chain Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.13.73%23 796
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.15%215 152
MEDTRONIC PLC10.95%176 867
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.91%74 822
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.14.78%48 539
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.8.41%43 997
