Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.    WST

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

West Pharmaceutical Services : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call

02/04/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate on the call, please dial 877-930-8295 (U.S.) or 253-336-8738 (International). The conference ID is 4095168.

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's website, www.westpharma.com, in the "Investors" section. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, select "Presentations" in the "Investors" section of the Company's website.  

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the site three hours after the live call and will be available through Thursday, February 25, 2021, by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406  (International). The conference ID is 4095168.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of lifesaving, life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2019 generated over $1.84 billion in annual revenue. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit https://www.westpharma.com/.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-conference-call-301221789.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.
12:01aWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Confere..
PR
01/19WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/18WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation
PU
2020WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Finan..
AQ
2020West Pharmaceutical to Buy Back Up to 631,000 Common Shares
MT
2020WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Announces First-Quarter 2021 Dividend, 2021 Share..
PR
2020Stocks End Higher on More Positive COVID-19 Vaccine News, Flash Reading on Ec..
MT
2020KeyBanc Starts West Pharmaceutical Services at Overweight with $350 Price Tar..
MT
2020WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
2020WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Appoints Kimberly Banks MacKay as Senior Vice Pre..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ