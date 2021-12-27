Log in
West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

12/27/2021
EXTON, Pa., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on January 10, 2022. Management will present at 11:15 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.westpharma.com. Replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.

About West  

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With almost 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 40 billion components and devices each year. 

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2020 generated over $2.15 billion in sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

