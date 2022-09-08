Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WST   US9553061055

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC.

(WST)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-07 pm EDT
298.80 USD   +2.68%
West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
UNIVERSITY COLLEGE DUBLIN : US pharma giant West invests in UCD spin-out Latch Medical
AQ
West Makes Minority Investment in Dublin-Based Latch Medical, a Developer of Vaccine and Biologics Delivery Platforms
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

09/08/2022 | 06:01am EDT
EXTON, Pa., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will participate in the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference taking place September 15, 2022, in London, UK, at 1:20 pm British Summer Time (8:20 am EDT).

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.westpharma.com. Replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 90 days after the events.

About West  

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year. 

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301619849.html

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.


