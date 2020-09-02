West Red Lake Gold Closes $1,662,000 Financing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2020) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces that it completed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through share units for aggregated gross proceeds of $1,662,000.

The Company issued 8,310,000 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.20 per Flow-Through Unit for aggregated gross proceeds of $1,662,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow- through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued in connection with the Flow-Through Units entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Units will be used by the Company for exploration expenditures on its 3100 hectare West Red Lake Project property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario.

In connection with the financing, the Company paid finders fees in the form of $50,800 in cash and issued 258,000 common share units priced at $0.20 and consisting of one common share plus one half of a common share purchase warrant with each full warrant exercisable at $0.25 for 18 months, being the same price terms as the Flow-Through Units in the offering.

The Company announces that it has issued 303,335 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share for $60,667 of services to the Company by several service providers.

The Company also announces that options have been granted to consultants of the Company to purchase, in aggregate, 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share for a period of 36 months.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 62%/38% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth.

