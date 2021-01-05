Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.    RLG   CA9555621031

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC.

(RLG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/05 03:22:48 pm
0.1 CAD   --.--%
05:50pWest Red Lake Gold Closes Financing
NE
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Presentation November 2020
PU
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Commences Drilling at the NT Zone
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Red Lake Gold Closes Financing

01/05/2021 | 05:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") announces that it completed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through share units for aggregated gross proceeds of $400,008.

The Company issued 3,333,400 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.12 per Flow-Through Unit for aggregated gross proceeds of $400,008. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow- through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued in connection with the Flow-Through Units entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the Flow-Through Units will be used by the Company for exploration expenditures on its 3,100 hectare West Red Lake Project property located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario.

In connection with the financing, the Company paid finders fees in the form of $14,000 in cash and issued 116,669 common shares priced at $0.12.

As a result of the financing, Accilent Capital Management Inc., a principal shareholder of the Company as a finder and also as a subscriber of Flow-Through Units through its affiliate Pavilion Flow-Through L.P., has increased its direct and indirect holding of the voting securities of the Company from 18.96% to 20.33% on a fully diluted basis.

The Company announces that it has issued 1,678,334 common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share for $201,400 of services to the Company by several service providers.

The Company also announces that options have been granted to consultants of the Company to purchase, in aggregate, 6,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 24 months.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 64%/36% joint venture with Evolution Mining Limited. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 km strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth during 2021.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca or visit our website: www.westredlakegold.com

Twitter: @WestRedLakeGold
LinkedIn: west-red-lake-gold/

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.NOT

FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71431


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC.
05:50pWest Red Lake Gold Closes Financing
NE
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Presentation November 2020
PU
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Commences Drilling at the NT Zone
AQ
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Commences Drilling at the NT Zone
PU
2020West Red Lake Gold Commences Drilling at the NT Zone
NE
2020West Red Lake Gold Drilling Further Expands NT Gold Zones, Positive Results I..
AQ
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Drilling Further Expands NT Gold Zones Positive Resul..
AQ
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Drilling Further Expands NT Gold Zones; Positive Resu..
PU
2020West Red Lake Gold Drilling Further Expands NT Gold Zones; Positive Results I..
NE
2020WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES : Commences Geophysical Program and Plans Drilling at t..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,70 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2019 0,59 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2019 -14,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 17,6 M 13,8 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC.
Duration : Period :
West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas W. Meredith Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Kontak President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Alexander Dehn Independent Director
John Boyd Heslop Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES INC.0.00%14
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.44%50 927
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.00%43 914
POLYUS4.76%29 121
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.97%20 420
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED6.62%18 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ